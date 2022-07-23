Comic-Con 2022: 3 Wild Predictions for the Marvel Panel

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will headline a presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, and fans have high expectations for this panel. Feige will likely preview already announced upcoming projects like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And we have a few predictions that might seem too good to be true, but Marvel has always been full of surprises, especially regarding SDCC.

Prediction #1: The ‘Fantastic Four’ cast appears at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel

The only Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase 4 film that we don’t have a release date, director, screenwriter, or cast for is Fantastic Four. And we’re hoping that Marvel will change that during Comic-Con 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was previously tied to the project but stepped away from it in April 2022. And after that announcement, fans haven’t heard anything but rumors concerning the MCU’s take on the Fantastic Four. In recent weeks, alleged “leaks” have attached certain actors to roles in the upcoming film, but Marvel has yet to confirm any casting news.

Perhaps Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are waiting until Comic-Con to unveil the Fantastic Four cast, director, and release date. This might be a shot in the dark, but crazier things have happened at SDCC.

Prediction #2: Kevin Feige announces Hugh Jackman will appear in ‘Deadpool 3’

Now, this prediction is just wishful thinking. Hugh Jackman claimed that he’s retired from playing Wolverine on the big screen, but how many times has Tom Brady “retired” and come back? We, and many MCU fans, believe there’s a chance that Jackman will reprise his X-Men role in Deadpool 3. And perhaps Marvel will announce this casting news at Comic-Con.

Adding a little fuel to this theory is the fact that Disney+ added Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan to Disney+ on Friday, July 22, which is one day before Marvel’s big SDCC panel. It might just be a coincidence, but those don’t seem to exist in the MCU.

Now that Deadpool is a part of the MCU and Marvel recently teased mutants in the Ms. Marvel finale, perhaps fans will learn more about Deadpool 3 and the X-Men’s future at Comic-Con. And hopefully, that includes Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.

Prediction #3: Elizabeth Olsen appears at Comic-Con to announce a Scarlet Witch film

Our third prediction is likely the most plausible one on this list. We believe that Marvel may announce a solo Scarlet Witch film at Comic-Con, and of course, Elizabeth Olsen would have to be in attendance if that were to happen.

Fans have advocated for Wanda Maximoff to get a movie for a long time. And after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she more than deserves to be the star of her own film. There’s a reason why the Doctor Strange sequel only implied that Wanda sacrificed her life. We never saw a body, so it’s highly probable that Olsen has a bright future in the MCU.

Marvel’s Comic-Con panel is on Saturday, July 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. PT, so check back here at Showbiz Cheat Sheet for live updates. Two of our team members — Katie Maloney and Julia Odom — are attending the event and keeping up to date with all the SDCC happenings.

