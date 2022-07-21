Comic-Con 2022: Your Ultimate Guide to Marvel’s Panels

Comic-Con weekend is upon us, Marvel fans. There is much to be excited about as Marvel Studios will be attending San Diego’s renowned event for the first time since 2019. And we are expecting Kevin Feige and co. to make numerous game-changing announcements for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with a couple of surprise guests in attendance. So we put together a guide to ensure fans are prepared for the upcoming frantic weekend.

Kevin Feige | Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Kevin Feige explains Marvel’s Comic-Con plans

A month before Comic-Con, Kevin Feige revealed that he and Marvel Studios would attend the convention in late July 2022. The announcement came during a press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Per ComicBook.com, the Marvel Studios president said, “We’ll be at Comic-Con next month, which we’re excited about. First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago that was released, so we are excited to go and talk about the future.”

The presentation in 2019 included updates on Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye. Marvel also announced at that year’s Comic-Con that Mahershala Ali would be headlining a new Blade film, which has yet to premiere.

Marvel’s Comic-Con schedule

According to Comic-Con’s program schedule, Marvel has two panels planned for 2022’s event.

The first panel will occur on Friday, July 22, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT. The one-and-a-half-hour presentation will take place in Ballroom 20. And the panel’s description reads, “Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and special guests dive into all things animation with exclusive looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If…? Season 2, and more.”

The second panel will happen on Saturday, July 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. PT. The one-hour presentation will take place in the notorious Hall H. The panel’s description reads, “Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Although Saturday’s description is vague, Marvel fans should prepare for jaw-dropping MCU news at Comic-Con 2022.

What can fans expect to see at the presentations?

The first Marvel Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 22, is pretty self-explanatory. Fans will see first looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, and What If…? Season 2. And as always, there will be plenty of surprises regarding the animation side of Marvel.

As for the second Marvel Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 23, its content is up in the air. Right now, all we can do is speculate about what Kevin Feige has up his sleeves for the big Hall H presentation.

Marvel might release the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres on Nov. 11, 2022. However, fans could also learn more about other upcoming films, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, or Fantastic Four. And of course, there are the unreleased Disney+ series, like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Secret Invasion, and more.

As for us, we’re hoping that Elizabeth Olsen joins Kevin Feige onstage for an announcement regarding a Scarlet Witch film.

Whatever Marvel Studios has in store for Comic-Con 2022 is bound to be mind-blowing. So make sure to return to Showbiz Cheat Sheet this weekend, July 21 to July 24, for all the newsworthy updates.

