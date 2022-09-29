Who Was Coolio’s Wife, Josefa Salinas, and How Many Kids Did They Have?

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., better known as Coolio, the famous rapper from the 1990s known for several hits, died on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. He leaves behind an incredible music legacy that will never be forgotten, and his children survive him. Was Coolio married at the time of his death? Here’s what to know about Coolio’s wife and kids.

Was Coolio married at the time of his death?

Ed O’Ross, Lorna Luft, Tyler Mane, Coolio, and Josefa Salinas, Coolio’s wife | Chris Weeks/WireImage

CNN reports Coolio died at 59 years old, and the cause of death was not immediately released. Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department explained to the publication that firefighters and paramedics found Coolio unresponsive. They performed “resuscitation efforts for approximately 45 minutes,” but to no avail.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” Coolio’s talent manager Sheila Finegan told CNN.

So, did Coolio have a wife at the time of his death? It seems he died without a spouse, though he was married in the past to a woman named Josefa Salinas. Salinas and Coolio tied the knot in 1996, and they divorced four years later in 2000.

Who was Coolio’s wife, Josefa Salinas?

Coolio and Josefa Salinas | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The Sun reports that Coolio’s wife, Josefa Salinas, met the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper in 1987. The couple dated for about a decade before tying the knot.

It seems Salinas had connections to the music industry as well. The publication reports she garnered a following when she worked as a broadcasting personality on radio stations such as KQIE-FM, HOT 92.3, and Power 106. She worked for radio for over 30 years and donated to several charitable causes pertaining to Latinos, children, and women. Former President Barack Obama previously awarded her the President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Roseanne Barr interviewed Coolio and Salinas during their marriage. At the time, Salinas talked about her “music bus,” which served as a studio on wheels for children to access.

Now, it appears Salinas works as a commissioner in Los Angeles, as Mayor Eric Garcetti appointed her to the position in 2018.

Today, Salinas has an active social media presence. She posts inspirational quotes on her Instagram, with her most recent post on Aug. 25, 2022.

It’s unclear exactly what happened between Coolio and his wife for them to call it quits. They didn’t thrust their divorce into the spotlight.

How many children did they have together?

It has been reported that Coolio welcomed six more children from other relationships, including Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhane, Kate and Shayne Ivey.https://t.co/Dv5y579q2D — RSVP Magazine (@RSVPMagazine) September 29, 2022

How many children did Coolio and his wife, Josefa Salinas, have together?

The Sun reports they had four children together — Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis. However, up to 10 children reportedly survive Coolio.

Coolio discussed raising three of his daughters with People. “I pay the bills, I make the rules,” he noted. As for dating, the rapper warned that men better treat the women in his life with respect. “I don’t sit there and watch over them, but the other day, I walked in the living room, and Artisha was sitting on some dude’s lap, I was like, ‘Oh, hell no,’” he said. “She just sat there, so I picked up one of the legs from the pool table and said, ‘You better get up right now.’ She was like, ‘I’m 20-years-old!’ I was like you better get yourself a 20-year-old house then!”

