Could the ‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Sequel Series Premiere Before ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has a Jon Snow sequel in development at HBO. It is one of many Game of Thrones-related series in the works at the premium cabler, but its fate remains up in the air. Will the Jon Snow sequel get the green light? And, if so, will it premiere before House of the Dragon Season 2?

What’s going on with the ‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow sequel?

HBO has had multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs in development for the past three years. They include The Sea Snake, Ten Thousand Ships, and a Dunk and Egg series. There are also three animated prequel projects reportedly in the works, including The Golden Empire.

This past summer, it was revealed that the sequel Snow was in development. But, it didn’t come from author George R. R. Martin and his source material. According to Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), this series comes from Harington.

“It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up,” Clarke told the BBC. “So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Martin confirmed on his “Not a Blog” that the Jon Snow sequel was in development. The author also revealed that the working title of the series was Snow. However, he refused to share any more details until he gets permission. He did say that the “second and third drafts” of the script have been written, and the story takes place after the events of Game of Thrones.

“Yes, it is true,” Martin wrote. “There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light. Our working title for the show is SNOW. Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us.”

Could the Jon Snow sequel premiere before ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?

Considering the fact that Snow is still “in development” and has not received a series order from HBO, there is still a long way to go before an episode makes it to air. Actually, there is no guarantee that the series will be seen at all.

With Harington being attached to the project — and with the success of House of the Dragon — the odds are good that Snow will get the green light. Even still, there will still be a long wait for the series. It definitely won’t premiere in 2023 — and 2024 is probably out of the question, too.

An epic series in the Game of Thrones universe will take at least a year to film and produce. They have yet to give the Snow series the go-ahead, much less begun casting. So, that means that the Jon Snow sequel series premiere will not happen before the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere.

When will season 2 of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere?

HBO ordered season 2 of House of the Dragon just a couple of episodes into season 1, but it will still be another year at least before fans see it. Filming for season 1 began in April 2021, and it was released 15 months later in August 2022.

According to Forbes, the rumor is that season 2 will begin filming in the spring of 2023. So, if they keep the same kind of production schedule, the earliest that season 2 of House of the Dragon will premiere would be in the late summer of 2024.

There is one tiny detail, though, that could mean season 2 will hit HBO much sooner. Season 1 was filmed in the middle of the pandemic, which seriously drug out TV production schedules. So, it’s possible that season 2 won’t need 15 months to get on the air. It could happen much sooner.

House of the Dragon Season 1 and all eight seasons of Game of Thrones are now playing on HBO Max.

