Courteney Cox Regretted Her Plastic Surgery, So Now She’s ‘As Natural As I Can Be’

Courteney Cox is a pop culture icon as well as an actor. She is best known for her work in the beloved TV series Friends, as well as her character Gale Weathers in the horror franchise Scream. As a mainstay in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, Cox has endured her fair share of struggles and even regrets.

In a 2017 interview, Cox opened up about her journey toward self-acceptance, revealing why she turned away from plastic surgery after getting several procedures and why she’s decided to go fully natural.

Courteney Cox opened up about her plastic surgery regrets

It would be a challenge for any celebrity to deal with the pressures of the spotlight – and when that celebrity is a great beauty like Cox, the expectations only intensify. Cox is no stranger to the world of plastic surgery, and over the years, the beloved star admitted to getting a number of plastic surgery procedures in an attempt to stay looking as young as she felt.

“Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble,” Cox told New Beauty.

“I was trying so hard to keep up, and that actually made things worse. Now, I’m as natural as I can be,” the star revealed. Cox went on to describe how she went to several different doctors before she opted to stay away from plastic surgery for good, a mistake that caused her to feel as though she was “layered and layered and layered” with procedures.

What does Courteney Cox do to stay healthy?

“I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself,” Cox told New Beauty.

“You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

While Cox admitted that she doesn’t know what the future holds, she believes in trying new beauty advances and swears by laser treatments to help with resurfacing the skin and giving the whole face a healthy glow.

When it comes to protecting her skin with the proper skincare, Cox doesn’t skimp on the good stuff. The star told New Beauty that she uses a Clarisonic face tool to cleanse her face and remove makeup before applying a hot towel and layering her skincare. A few of the essentials that she relies on include a lifting serum, a Vitamin C serum, and moisturizers to keep her skin supple and smooth.

Courteney Cox believes in beauty from the inside out

Cox doesn’t just focus on her skin – rather, she focuses on overall health, beginning with her diet and exercise routine. “I’ve been doing Pilates for years, and in the last year, I’ve started doing electrical stimulation workouts with my trainer, Foued Douma,” Cox told New Beauty.

“It builds and strengthens my muscles. I also try to stretch and run once a week and play tennis on Sundays, which I love.” The actor noted that variety is important to her when it comes to working out and that she likes to keep her body guessing by always changing things up.

When it comes to diet, Cox likes to keep it clean, just like her best friend, Jennifer Aniston. Cox told New Beauty that she is a “good eater” and tries to keep her body free of toxins by eating healthy foods and avoiding processed ingredients. Certainly, Cox’s hard work has contributed to helping her maintain her youthful appearance and vitality.

