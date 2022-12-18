Critics and Fans Disagree on the 5 Best Bad Bunny Songs of All Time

Bad Bunny has yet to release a song that wasn’t a hit, which might be why people can’t agree on which tracks belong at the top. The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist’s unique sound blends genres, often within a single song. Now, at 28 years old, he has released five records and a handful of collaborative projects, building a vast music catalog. With so many songs to choose from, it’s no surprise critics and fans can’t agree on the best Bad Bunny songs.

The 5 best Bad Bunny songs according to critics

Bad Bunny | Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Though critics disagree on the order, they agree the four best Bad Bunny songs are “Yo Perreo Sola,” “Safaera,” “La Romana,” and “Solo de Mi.” However, opinions vary regarding the song that rounds out the top five. Let’s look at which Bad Bunny songs critics consider the best.

‘La Romana’

Released in 2018 on his X 100pre album, “La Romana” featuring El Alfa, samples the 2005 single “Chulin Culin Chunfly” by Puerto Rican reggaeton performer Voltio. Taking the number-two spot on Billboard’s list of Bad Bunny’s top 25 songs, “La Romana” is described as “trap-dembow fusion.”

‘Safaera’

Though Billboard ranks “Safaera” third on its list, Rolling Stone has the track in the top spot on a list of Bad Bunny’s top 50 songs. Released in 2020 on his YHLQMDLG album, the song features Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow. The reggaeton banger samples Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” and ultimately inspired the “SafaeraChallenge” and “#AbuelaChallenge” on TikTok.

‘Yo Perreo Sola’

Billboard ranks Bad Bunny’s 2020 hit “Yo Perreo Sola” from his album YHLQMDLG at number one. The song, whose title translates to “I Twerk Alone,” features uncredited vocals by trap artist Nesi. It was nominated for various awards in 2020 and 2021, won Best Reggaeton Performance at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, and was one of the winning songs selected at the 2021 ASCAP Latin Awards.

‘La Difícil’

Critics can’t agree on which song belongs in the top five, along with those previously mentioned. Billboard adds the rapper’s 2020 hit “La Difícil,” from his YHLQMDLG album, in its fifth slot. The reggaeton banger, whose title translates to “Hard to Get,” topped the charts in the United States, Spain, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. However, Rolling Stone ranks “La Difícil” 43 out of 50 on its list.

‘El Apagón’

According to the critics at Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny’s 2022 song “El Apagón” deserves a spot in its top five. The song appears on his fifth and most recent studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, and uses samples from Ismael Rivera’s “Controversia” and DJ Joe’s “Vamos a Joder.” Bad Bunny released the song alongside a documentary describing Puerto Ricans’ struggles, which coincides with the song lyrics on gentrification. Billboard omits “El Apagón” from its list, likely because this album was released only a few weeks before the roundup came out.

The 5 best Bad Bunny songs according to fans

Fans on Ranker have voted for their favorite Bad Bunny songs, and the results couldn’t be further from critics’ rankings. His most popular music, according to experts, isn’t found anywhere near the top of Ranker’s list, which includes 51 songs.

The only track that comes close is “La Difícil,” which sits at number 10 as of this writing. Following “La Difícil” is “La Romana” at 13, “Safaera” at 15, “Yo Perreo Sola” at 23, and “El Apagón” at 39. The best Bad Bunny songs, according to fans on Ranker, are as follows:

‘Tití Me Preguntó’

Released in 2022 on his most recent studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, “Tití Me Preguntó” holds the fifth spot on Ranker’s list. The bachata-turned-dembow tune is inspired by and uses samples from the Dominican musician Anthony Santos. Upon its release, it charted at number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, number one on the U.S. Hot Latin Songs chart, and number four on the Billboard Global 200. Billboard puts “Tití Me Preguntó” at 18, while Rolling Stone ranks this banger at 26.

‘Efecto’

On the same 2022 album, fans voted Bad Bunny’s “Efecto” into the number four spot. All of the reggaetonero’s songs from his Un Verano Sin Ti album landed on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Efecto” peaking at number 34. It also reached number seven on the Billboard Global 200 and four on the U.S. Hot Latin Songs chart. However, critics at Rolling Stone placed “Efecto” at number 31, and it’s absent from Billboard’s list.

‘La Canción’

Third on Ranker’s list of top Bad Bunny songs is his 2019 hit “La Canción,” featuring Colombian singer J Balvin. They released the song on their collaborative album, Oasis, which went eight times platinum in the United States. “La Canción” topped the charts in the States, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Spain. However, critics placed the song slightly lower on their lists at numbers 15 and 16.

‘Vete’

Released in 2019 on Bad Bunny’s album YHLQMDLG, “Vete” takes the number-two spot on Ranker. He used the chorus from Kartier’s 2008 “Si Te Vas” to create this reggaeton hit, topping the charts in the United States, Spain, and Puerto Rico. Though Billboard doesn’t include this banger on its list, “Vete” ranks 27th in Rolling Stones’ roundup of the top Bad Bunny songs.

Soy Peor

Finally, per fans, the best Bad Bunny song is “Soy Peor.” It debuted as a single in 2016 and re-emerged as a remix featuring J Balvin, Ozuna, and Arcángel the following year. The original went platinum in Spain and 11 times platinum in the United States. However, critics strongly disagree with fans: Billboard places “Soy Peor” at number 15, and Rolling Stone ranks it 32nd.

Bad Bunny led the 2022 Latin Grammy nominations

Bad Bunny crushed it at the 2022 Latin Grammys this past November, earning more nominations than any other artist. He also walked away with several awards, including Best Urban Song and Best Urban Fusion/Performance for “Tití Me Preguntó,” Best Rap/Hip Hop Song for “De Museo,” Best Urban Music Album for Un Verano Sin Ti, and Best Reggaeton Performance for “Lo Siento BB:/.” Before that, the rapper had already earned two Grammy Awards, four Latin Grammys, and eight Billboard Music Awards.