Curb Your Enthusiasm has been part of the comedy zeitgeist since it first aired in 2000. The HBO sitcom never quite followed routine season premieres. But fans always welcomed the return of Larry David to their screens. This was the case once more on January 30, 2024, as the cast gathered with stars and producers to celebrate the 12th and final Curb Your Enthusiasm premiere.

The main cast members, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Larry David, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove, got together nearly 24 years after the comedy first aired. Creator and star Larry David looked trim in his suit and tie as the Seinfeld creator made his costars laugh during photographs.

In early November 2023, Casey Bloys announced Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. At the time, the HBO CEO explained that David decides whether each season will be the comedy’s last. “[David] knows it’s kind of been an open invitation, so I think he’s going to decide whether he wants to continue or make this the final season. I would guess before it airs, he’ll decide,” Bloys told Variety.

Contract circumstances may have been the biggest influence, as David’s deal with HBO ended in 2023. He would have to negotiate a new deal to create a season past the 12th.

In a press release leading up to the premiere, David explained: “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed.”

At the Season 12 premiere, David stepped out with his wife of three years, Ashley Underwood. They smiled together as Underwood looked radiant in a black velvet pantsuit and lace camisole.

David’s onscreen wife, Cheryl Hines, walked the red carpet with her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Suburgatory star’s ruched red dress fit her beautifully as she stood with Kennedy. Hines complemented her dress with statement-making wavy earnings, a light smokey eye, and pink lip.

The actor and presidential candidate have been married since 2014 when David introduced them.

Actor and comedian Jeff Garlin walked the red carpet with a golf club by his side. Donning a gray suit, the former Goldbergs star looked thrilled to be celebrating one of his most beloved television roles.

Garlin stopped to greet his onscreen wife, Susie Essman, who layered gold jewelry with her floral wrap dress. The curly-haired brunette was a far cry from Susie Greene as she joyfully greeted costars with a radiant smile and red lipstick.

Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove strutted down the red carpet in his take on a more casual tuxedo. His wife of nearly 17 years, Shahidah Omar, accompanied the former Saturday Night Live writer and performer. Smoove plays fan-favorite character Leon Black on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

HBO Executive Producer Laura Streicher donned a chic black dress to celebrate the premiere. Ted Danson, a guest star on Curb Your Enthusiasm, smiled in a gray suit and black glasses. Emmy-nominated actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins joined the stars as they continue their role as Marcus in the HBO Max comedy-drama series Hacks.

Former guest star on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Jon Hamm, arrived with his new wife, Anna Osceola. Hamm donned a suede camel jacket, light blue button-up, dark jeans, and black shoes. The Mad Men star’s square, black glasses framed his smiling face as Osceola put her arm on his shoulder.

Other stars on the carpet included TV host Mario Lopez, social media personality Delaney Rowe, and CODA star Troy Kotsur.

Vince Vaughn and his longtime love, Kyla Weber, looked cozy on the red carpet. British animator Luke McGarry and actor Jillian Bell posed together for photos.

Other stars included Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, actor Dean Norris, and actor and comedian Rachael Harris.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 will conclude on April 7, 2024. Fans can watch it on HBO streaming service Max or HBO’s main cable channel.