Dakota Johnson’s Tattoos Are So Subtle You Might Not Notice Them

Many actors are covered in tattoos, but you’d never know it from the creative ways makeup and costume teams hide the ink. One of those stars is Dakota Johnson. Did you know the Madame Web actor has more than a dozen tattoos?

What tattoos does Dakota Johnson have?

Most of Dakota Johnson’s tattoos are on her arms. She has a flower and the word “tender” on her right forearm; the flower represents climate change, while “tender” is the actor’s favorite word.

Her first tattoo is also on her arm. The phrase “acta non verba” — “actions, not words” — is on her right biceps.

In addition, Johnson got a matching tattoo with her boyfriend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin. It’s an infinity sign near her elbow that represents the couple’s everlasting love, Page Six reports.

The 50 Shades of Grey actor also has “I love you” inked on her upper arm and “lightly my darling” on her wrist.

Aside from her several small arm tattoos, the Cha Cha Real Smooth actor has an unidentified design behind her right ear. Plus, she has three birds on her right shoulder, the word “amor” on the back of her neck, and “look at the moon” on her right foot.

Johnson shows off her tattoos in backless gowns, sleeveless tops and dresses, strappy shoes, and updos. Although she has about a dozen tattoos, the ink is so delicate it’s easy to miss.

Dakota Johnson and her ‘The Lost Daughter’ castmates got matching tattoos

One of Dakota Johnson’s newest tattoos commemorates her recent film The Lost Daughter. In a Vanity Fair interview, the actor shared that she got the tattoo with director Maggie Gyllenhaal and co-star Jessie Buckley.

The trio had a scarab beetle inked on themselves shortly after attending the Met Gala. They received their tattoos in Gyllenhaal’s Brooklyn kitchen, with a friend doing the inking. The women decided on the scarab because Gyllenhaal used it as a symbol of rebirth while working on the movie.

The idea of rebirth resonated with Johnson. “I think that [scarab has] been me forever,” she told Vanity Fair. Being alive is still such a mystery to me, and maybe I think about it more because I am in therapy, and I have struggled with depression for my whole life. I’m always trying to navigate that in an honest and safe way.”

However, one co-star missed the tattoo party, and she was not happy.

“I got a WhatsApp photo of them all getting the tattoo that we were all meant to be having together,” The Lost Daughter co-star Olivia Colman joked. “I was rageful. I was so jealous. Tell her if she doesn’t give me my tattoo, that’s the end of our friendship — and I was considering her a friend for life.”

Johnson confirmed the story, laughing, “She was p*ssed off. She called and was like, ‘What the f***?’ ”

The actor will soon star in ‘Madame Web’

Dakota Johnson has a lot of projects in the works, from an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion to Sony’s Marvel project about the Spider-Man comics character Madame Web, in which Johnson will play the title role.

Madame Web is a blind woman named Cassandra Webb with telepathic gifts. Her psychic abilities led her to discover Spider-Man’s secret identity as Peter Parker and drew her into the world of superheroes and villains.

Johnson’s Madame Web will co-star Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, and Adam Scott, but not much else is known about the movie’s plot. It’s also unclear if Johnson will play Cassandra Webb or her younger successor, Julia Carpenter.

Fans can’t wait to see Johnson join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe the actor will get a spider-themed tattoo with her co-stars to commemorate the project.

