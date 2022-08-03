What Is Dane Cook’s Age in 2022? How Much Younger Is Fiancée Kelsi Taylor?

Comedian Dane Cook is officially engaged, and fans have mixed feelings. Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor began dating years ago and recently announced their engagement on social media. But they have quite an age difference between them that fans of the comedian can’t ignore. So, what is Dane Cook’s age, what is Kelsi Taylor’s age, and what is the difference between them? Here’s what to know.

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor are officially engaged

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor began dating five years ago, and the comedian asked Taylor to marry him on July 13, 2022.

“I was so ready to ask her,” Cook told People. “I was completely zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy.”

Cook then said she looked “absolutely stunning” the day he proposed. “I was asking my best friend, the woman who I’ve shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together,” he added.

As for Taylor, she told People her “stomach flipped” when she saw Cook reach for the ring in his back pocket. “I couldn’t have asked for the moment to have been more perfect,” she added. “All that was going through my brain was, ‘Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?'” Taylor then noted she felt “really focused” on what Cook was saying, as his words were “so beautiful.”

What is Dane Cook’s age? What is Kelsi Taylor’s age?

The love of my life is now my fiancé! To everyone sending us love and positive notes we appreciate it tremendously. Here’s a very sappy video that you can enjoy of us! #engagedconversation pic.twitter.com/Qz04ibpf8Z — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 2, 2022

So, what is Dane Cook’s age in 2022? He was born on March 18, 1972, making him 50 years old. Kelsi Taylor’s age is 23 in 2022, making Cook 27 years older than her.

Now that Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor have a wedding to plan, the internet’s abuzz with speculation on when the two met. According to Newsweek, the couple began dating when Taylor was just 18 and Cook was 45.

Neither Cook nor Taylor confirmed their ages when they met. But Cook talked about how he first met Taylor during an Instagram live Q&A. “We met at a game night I host at my place,” he told fans. “We were friends for a while and soon after fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love.”

The couple’s getting positive and negative attention due to their age gap

Look who's engaged to the woman he started seeing when she was 18, and he was 45. Totally not weird.https://t.co/4EM3vuthiR — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) August 2, 2022

Dane Cook’s age gap with Kelsi Taylor is getting a ton of attention from the comedian’s fan base. While some fans find the age gap predatory on Cook’s part, plenty of celebs offered their good wishes to the happy couple.

“Omg congratulations to you two!!” The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston commented on Cook’s Instagram post.

Newsweek notes that Nikki Glaser, Sarah Hyland, and Heather Dubrow congratulated Cook and Taylor.

Fellow comedians roasted Cook for getting engaged to a woman 27 years his junior. “Dane Cook and his fiancée are registered at Build-A-Bear,” stand-up comedian Christian Finnegan joked.

“He’s 50 and she’s 23. Like sweetie, you’re pretty, you don’t have to settle for this,” screenwriter Meecham Whitson Meriweather also wrote.

After Cook’s initial post about the engagement, he added another Instagram post of him kissing Taylor on the cheek. It appears he limited the comments on the post, though, so it’s likely he doesn’t want to encourage more negative comments about their engagement.

