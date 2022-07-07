‘Daredevil’ Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio Set to Star in Upcoming Disney+ Series

July 7, 2022, is a day to rejoice, Marvel fans. It’s the day that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio officially made their way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, four years following the Daredevil series finale. Sure, the two actors made cameos in other MCU projects at the end of 2021, but it’s now confirmed that their appearances weren’t one-off stints. And now, things are going to get interesting in the MCU.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are reprising their ‘Daredevil’ roles in ‘Echo’

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will appear alongside one another in Echo on Disney+. Of course, they will play Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively.

According to sources, Echo will feature a story revolving around Daredevil searching for a “former ally.” And some speculate that the ally in question is Jessica Jones, who Krysten Ritter played in the Netflix Marvel shows. If this is true, then it sounds like Disney+ is truly trying to get the gang back together again. First Daredevil, Kingpin, and Jessica Jones. The next group might include Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher.

Charlie Cox recently played his former Daredevil character in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Toward the movie’s beginning, Peter Parker sought legal advice from Murdock. But all-in-all, Cox’s appearance was merely a cameo.

Meanwhile, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye on Disney+. The show introduced him as Maya Lopez/Echo’s uncle and the true leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. It’s unclear what he had been up to in the years following the Daredevil Season 3 finale. However, none of that seemed to matter at the end of the Hawkeye finale when Maya seemingly shot Kingpin for killing her father.

Everything we know about ‘Echo’

Daredevil and Echo have history in the comic books, so it’s no surprise that Charlie Cox is heading over to the upcoming Disney+ series. And given that Echo appeared to have shot her uncle offscreen during the Hawkeye finale, it’s safe to say that Vincent D’Onofrio’s involvement in Echo confirms that he’s alive.

Echo will follow the events of Hawkeye after Maya uncovered the secrets of the Tracksuit Mafia. She will return to her hometown and reconnect with her Native American heritage. Not much else is known about Echo, but it’s sure to get a lot of attention now that Daredevil and Kingpin are a part of the series.

The cast includes Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Other cast members in undisclosed roles are Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene. Marion Dayre is the show’s head writer, and Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie will direct.

The cast and crew are currently filming Echo in Georgia. And the Marvel Disney+ series will premiere sometime in 2023.

Disney+ has a ‘Daredevil’ series in the works, but it’s unclear if Charlie Cox is involved

Along with Echo, a Daredevil reboot is in the works at Disney+, but Marvel has yet to confirm if Charlie Cox will reprise his role in the series.

Variety reported that Matt Corman and Chris Ord would write and executive produce the show. However, no one else has been attached to the project. But given the news that Cox will return in Echo, it looks likely that he will carry that role over to the Daredevil reboot.

Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, is available to stream on Disney+.

