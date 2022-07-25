Daryl Hannah Dated Famous Men but Didn’t Get Married Until Her 50s

It’s been almost 40 years since Daryl Hannah emerged from the water as a mermaid to surprise a young Tom Hanks in the 1983 movie Splash. The 61-year-old actor has built an impressive list of film credits. They include Blade Runner, Steel Magnolias, Kill Bill, and many other movies. Hannah has also amassed an equally impressive list of celebrity relationships. But it wasn’t until she was well into her 50s that she fell for a rock ‘n’ roll legend and decided to get married.

The ‘Splash’ actor broke a few hearts along the way

Daryl Hannah in March 2018 at SXSW | Jim Bennett/WireImage

Daryl Hannah was in a 10-year relationship with musician Jackson Browne that ended in 1992 after a tumultuous breakup.

The Roxanne actor then became involved in a high-profile relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr., which lasted several years.

Despite talks of marriage, “John had measured most of the women in his life by Jackie’s opinion of them. If his mother approved, John would decide he wasn’t sure. However, if his mother disapproved, as she did with actress Daryl Hannah, John became even more attached,” the book The Kennedy Heirs claims (via People).

In 1994, shortly after Jackie Kennedy’s death, the couple broke up.

Val Kilmer’s split from Daryl Hannah was his most ‘painful’ breakup https://t.co/sYTEfttcu0 pic.twitter.com/7rRgUM2Ysi — Page Six (@PageSix) April 2, 2020

In 2001, Hannah and Top Gun actor Val Kilmer began dating after working together on the film In God We Trust (Hard Cash).

Although they dated for only a few months, Kilmer wrote in his 2020 memoir: “Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all.” The actor added, “Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now.”

Daryl Hannah married a rock star

SPLASH! Darryl Hannah and Neil Young tie the knot. Hannah, whose past loves include John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jackson Browne, has been dating Young since 2014. She is 57, he is 72. #Fox35 #GDO https://t.co/UyjGBF69w3 pic.twitter.com/bH1U4vxb93 — Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) August 30, 2018

The reason Kilmer voiced his disdain for the “Heart of Gold” singer? In August 2018, Hannah got married for the first time to the iconic rocker.

According to Wonderwall, “Neil serenaded Daryl with his song ‘Harvest Moon’ during a near-full moon” at the private wedding ceremony in San Luis Obispo, California. “The couple actually had two summer ceremonies — the first was on Neil’s 1913 boat on July 27, 2018, in the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington state.”

The couple began dating in 2014 after Young divorced his wife of 36 years. When they married, Hannah was 57, and Young was 72.

According to Variety, several months after they tied the knot, the happy couple lost their Malibu mansion in a devastating wildfire. They then moved to Telluride, Colorado, and last year relocated to the folk rocker’s hometown of Omemee, Ontario, Canada. OK! reports that despite the natural beauty of their lakeside cottage, Hannah misses the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

What is Daryl Hannah doing now?

Happy Birthday, Tom Hanks!



Behind the scenes of SPLASH with Ron Howard and Daryl Hannah, 1983. pic.twitter.com/8LWNwZoOv7 — MUBI US (@mubiusa) July 9, 2022

A longtime political and environmental activist, Daryl Hannah has been arrested several times for involvement in protests. She’s also been outspoken about her experiences of sexual misconduct with shamed media mogul Harvey Weinstein, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

In 2018, Hannah wrote and directed the Netflix film Paradox, starring her new husband as an outlaw guided by the supernatural powers of a full moon. Last year, the Blind Revenge actor appeared alongside Bill Murray in the Farrelly brothers’ TV series The Now.

Next up, the Chicago-born native will reprise her role as Elle Driver in Kill Bill: Vol. 3, which has not yet been scheduled for theatrical release. IMDb also reports she’ll be working on the film Buckle Up, now in pre-production.

RELATED: ‘Blade Runner’: Daryl Hannah Smashed Her Elbow Through a Car Window and Finished Filming the Scene Anyway