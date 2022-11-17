Dave Chappelle’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Skit Has Fans Desperate for ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Comeback

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live to much controversy following his offensive jokes aimed at the transgender community. Some members of the late-night sketch show created a boycott, taking a stand against the production that welcomed him onto the show. Nevertheless, Chappelle fans cheered for his House of the Dragon skit on Saturday Night Live, which only made them want Chappelle’s Show to make a big return.

Dave Chappelle hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the third time

Dave Chappelle | Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live on Nov. 12, 2022, but it wasn’t his first time doing so. He appeared on the show as the host two times prior in 2016 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, he was brought on as a cameo in 2019.

His first appearance was the first show following the 2016 U.S. presidential election along with musical guest A Tribe Called Quest. Chappelle picked up his first Emmy Award for his guest appearance on the late-night sketch show. He once again returned after the 2020 U.S. presidential election along with musical guest Foo Fighters.

In 2022, Chappelle returned to Saturday Night Live for the third time after the U.S. midterm elections. The show certainly made a habit of bringing the comedian onto the show following major elections. This time, he introduced musical guest Black Star.

Dave Chappelle took jabs at ‘House of the Dragon’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chappelle starred in the Saturday Night Live sketch making fun of HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon. Other starring members included Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, Chloe Fineman, and Michael Longfellow. Chappelle called himself the “biggest Game of Thrones fan” and said that he loved how House of the Dragon included Black characters, but he called him “jarring” for their “old-timey” accents. He then introduced the supposed “sneak peek” of season 2, which contained the skit.

Rhaenyra (Fineman) is ready to go to war with King’s Landing and is trying to discover who her true allies are. Daemon (Longfellow) presents a family tree to help keep all of the characters straight, as well as a chart of who is having sex with whom. But, it’s the same as the family tree.

More allies continue to emerge, including Corlys Velaryon. The sketch only becomes increasingly more chaotic until several allies are found on the backs of dragons taking off into the skies.

His fans want to see ‘Chappelle’s Show’ return

Dave Chapelle’s ‘House of the Dragon’ skit on SNL is pure comedy. ? pic.twitter.com/tjsWzIzOLw — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 14, 2022

RELATED: Dakota Johnson’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Stirred Huge Controversy

Despite the controversy of having Chappelle on Saturday Night Live as a host, the fans loved seeing his House of the Dragon sketch. The introduction and his delivery specifically reminded those in the video’s comments of Chappelle’s Show, which ran from 2003 until 2009. It was only two full seasons with a third season containing three episodes of previously unseen sketches.

The top comments are filled with Saturday Night Live viewers calling out that he “straight up took over SNL and turned it into the Chappelle’s Show.” Others called the skit “gold” and wrote that “we need Chappelle’s Show back! Right now!”

On Twitter, one user said that they “never knew that a Dave Chappelle and House of the Dragon crossover was exactly what 2022 needed.”