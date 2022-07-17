David Harbour and Lily Allen’s Wedding Included an Elvis Impersonator and In-N-Out Burger

David Harbour and Lily Allen are one of Hollywood’s most low-key yet outrageous couples. The Stranger Things star and the pop singer love stepping out on the red carpet together, but when the cameras are off, they can generally be found relaxing at home with their family and friends.

Fans can’t get enough of their wild romance and their over-the-top taste, and in the years since their marriage, Harbour has opened up about their unique marriage ceremony, admitting that they decided to go all-out for their Las Vegas wedding.

When did David Harbour and Lily Allen start dating?

Harbour and Allen were first linked in 2019, a few years after Allen’s split from her husband, Sam Cooper. According to Us Weekly, Harbour and Allen were first spotted together when they attended a play in London. Over the months that followed, the two were seen at each other’s side frequently, walking at red carpet events and going out on laid-back dates in Los Angeles.

In late 2019, rumours started swirling that Harbour and Allen were engaged – however, those rumours weren’t confirmed until May 2020, when Allen alluded to the fact that she and Harbour were planning on tying the knot. As it turns out, fans wouldn’t have to wait long to learn more about Harbour and Allen’s commitment, with the Hollywood couple getting married later that same year.

Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot in September 2020

In September 2020, Harbour and Allen got married, opting for a Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Entertainment Tonight reports that the wedding was held at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Los Vegas, with Allen rocking a ’60s-inspired wedding gown for the occasion.

Allen’s two daughters from her marriage to Cooper were there, dressed in formalwear and joining the newlyweds for In-N-Out Burger at the small reception following the wedding.

In an Instagram post announcing their marriage, Harbour wrote “In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.” He jokingly added, “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

What have David Harbour and Lily Allen revealed about their marriage?

Harbour and Allen have been married for almost two years and are happier than ever. In October 2020, just one month after their whirlwind wedding ceremony, Allen opened up to The Sunday Times Magazine about her relationship with Harbour.

After revealing that she practices great “communication” in her relationship with her new husband, the singer said that she would be open to having more children. “I think so. Especially now Marnie’s getting so big. It’s like, no, my babies! I do like having babies around. I miss little terrors running around the house,” Allen said, as reported by The Mirror.

As for Harbour, he loves Allen’s two girls and has even admitted that he was inspired to propose to Allen after a conversation with the youngsters. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Harbour revealed that after listening to the two girls describe him as “some guy” in their lives, he knew that he wanted to marry Allen. “I was like, ‘I need to marry this woman,'” Harbour joked.

These days, the unlikely pair is doing better than ever, with major projects in the works and a thriving marriage.

