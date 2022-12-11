What Davy Jones Didn’t Like About His Character on ‘The Monkees’

TL;DR:

Davy Jones of The Monkees had an issue with his character on the band’s sitcom.

Jones said people treated him differently from the Prefab Four’s Mike Nesmith.

Jones recalled an unfortunate encounter with a former police officer.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Davy Jones of The Monkees had an issue with his character on the band’s sitcom. Jones’ said the issue had to do with his height. Subsequently, he said his height also helped him with one of his passions.

The Monkees’ Davy Jones didn’t like the way other people treated his character on the show

During a 1992 interview with People, Jones discussed the casting of The Monkees. “When I first saw Micky, Peter, and Mike, I went to the producers and said, ‘Hey, they’re all 6’ tall. I’m 5’4″. This is ridiculous,'” he recalled. “But we did screen tests together, and it was magic.”

Jones had an issue with his character on the show. “The only thing I didn’t like about my character was that people always treated me like a little boy because I was so small,” he revealed.

Jones said his stature led to an awkward encounter with a former police officer. “Years ago when we were doing a concert in Houston, an ex-policeman picked me up from rehearsal,” he said. “We’re driving around, and all of a sudden I see: Houston, that way, 30 miles. Then we go 10 miles more, and I say, ‘Where are we going?’

“He says, ‘I’m taking you home to meet my family,'” Jones added. “I’m just about to play for 50,000 people at the Houston Astrodome, and this guy’s taking me to his house in the middle of Dirt Place, Texas! If it was Mike Nesmith, who’s over 6′, it never would have happened.”

Davy Jones said his height helped him to become a jockey

However, Jones’ size seemed to have perks as well. During a 1999 interview with E! Entertainment, the singer said he became a jockey because of his stature. He said horse racing was the primary passion in his life.

Jones said he always came from behind when he won races. In addition, he was willing to train for months to win a race. He was a huge animal lover.

The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ references the singer’s height

Jones’ stature is forever highlighted in one of the Prefab Four’s songs, “Daydream Believer.” The song starts with Jones asking what take of the song he is recording. Someone yells at him that it’s take 7A. Jones observes he’s only getting yelled at because he’s so short.

Jones may have been small but he had a large place in the hearts of his fans.

