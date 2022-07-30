‘DC League of Super-Pets’: Dwayne Johnson Reunites with a ‘Moana’ Co-Star in His Animated Superhero Movie

Over the past 20 years, Dwayne Johnson has gone from a wrestler slowly breaking into Hollywood to one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The actor has amassed an impressive array of hits, including R-rated action-thrillers to family adventure films. He’s back at the latter in DC League of Super-Pets, which incidentally reunites Johnson with a voice actor he’s worked with before.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

In DC League of Super-Pets, Johnson voices Krypto, Superman’s (John Krasinksi) dog. When the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are captured, Krypto assembles a team of super-powered pets to launch a rescue mission. Hilarity and hijinks ensue as moviegoers discover whether these animals can harness their powers and become a team in time to save the day.

In his mission, Krypto is principally joined by Ace (Kevin Hart), a dog who is Batman’s pet in the comics. DC League of Super-Pets marks the fifth time Johnson and Hart have shared the screen. The two actors first teamed up for the 2016 action-comedy Central Intelligence. They have since appeared together in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Hobbs & Shaw, in which Hart made an uncredited cameo.

Dwayne Johnson reunites with a ‘Moana’ co-star in his new film

Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives for the AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi – Premiere Of Disney’s “Moana” held at the El Capitan Theatre on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

But Hart isn’t the only actor from the film whom Johnson has worked with previously. In DC League of Super-Pets, Jemaine Clement voices Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. And though it’s unclear whether Krypto and Aquaman share much screen time in the new movie, Johnson and Clement’s characters interacted in the 2016 animated hit Moana.

In the Disney film, Johnson voiced Maui, a mythic demigod who accompanies Auliʻi Cravalho’s title character on her quest. At one point, Maui and Moana face off against a giant crab named Tamatoa (Clement) in the Realm of Monsters. As he fights Maui, the treasure-hoarding Tamatoa belts out one of the movie’s best songs, the David Bowie-inspired “Shiny.”

Dwayne Johnson plays another DC character in 2022

But the connections between Johnson’s career and DC League of Super-Pets don’t end there. The movie might mark the first time Johnson has played a DC character, but it certainly won’t be the last. After all, the actor is set to join the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) just months after DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters.

After many years of development, Johnson’s Black Adam is finally set for release on October 21, 2022. In the movie, the actor plays the DC anti-hero who becomes the archenemy of Shazam (Zachary Levi) in the comics. While Black Adam tells his origin story, DCEU fans are excited at the prospect of Johnson facing off against Levi in a future movie.

For now, though, DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Once Wrote Fanmail to His ‘Man-Crush’ Clint Eastwood