‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Gives Olivia Wilde a Second Chance to Play a Pivotal DC Character

Olivia Wilde has come a long way since her days on TV’s The O.C. and House. She’s appeared in dozens of movies and even made her feature directorial debut with 2019’s Booksmart. But Wilde is about to get a second chance at playing a fan-favorite DC Comics character. Here’s who she voices in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets and her history with DC.

Olivia Wilde steps into an iconic role in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

DC League of Super-Pets follows a group of super-powered pets – led by Superman’s dog, Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) – who must rescue the Justice League. The heroes themselves are voiced by actors like John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, and Jameela Jamil, who play Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, respectively. But Wilde plays a key role as well.

The actor told MTV back in 2009 that she always wanted to play Wonder Woman. This time around, Wilde doesn’t take on that role. However, she does voice Lois Lane, intrepid Daily Planet reporter, and Superman’s longtime love interest, in DC League of Super-Pets. Ironically, if things had gone differently, Wilde might have played Lois Lane nearly a decade earlier.

The actor nearly played Lois Lane in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel’

According to Latino Review and countless other reports, Wilde was among the many actors who tested for the role of Lois Lane in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. Other stars up for the part reportedly included Kristen Stewart, Jessica Biel, Rachel McAdams, and Kristen Bell. Of course, Amy Adams ultimately won the role opposite Henry Cavill in that 2013 blockbuster.

Man of Steel did a lot more than give Adams the chance to step into Margot Kidder’s shoes as the big-screen Lois Lane. It launched the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which continues in 2022 with Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Adams reprised the role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of Justice League.

Olivia Wilde is set to direct a mysterious Marvel movie for Sony

Rumors are swirling that 2023’s The Flash could reset many elements of the DCEU. If that’s the case, there’s always the chance Wilde could take over the role of Lois Lane going forward. After all, Cavill’s future as Superman is uncertain. And Ben Affleck exited the role of Bruce Wayne, leaving space for Robert Pattinson’s version (and possibly others).

But Wilde might be too busy to commit to such a huge franchise. She has a new movie called Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and starred in, out in September 2022. And beyond that, Wilde will direct a mysterious Marvel movie for Sony. Rumors indicate this could be a big-screen adaptation of Spider-Woman, though details are hard to come by at the moment.

DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

