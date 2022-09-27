‘Deadpool 3’ Update From Ryan Reynolds Confirms Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Release Date

It’s confirmed: Hugh Jackman will be Wolverine in Deadpool 3. On Sept. 27, Ryan Reynolds posted a video on social media announcing the news that Jackman is returning as Wolverine. The video also shared the Deadpool 3 release date. And Jackman offered a hilariously blasé response about the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.

In his Deadpool 3 update video on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds began by somewhat jokingly talking about the process of making the new Deadpool film. “His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds said. “We need to stay true to the character. Find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart.”

He continued: “It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I … I have nothing. Yeah just completely empty up here.”

Then came the Deadpool 3 Wolverine reveal. “But we did have one idea,” Reynolds started as Jackman walked in behind him. “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman responded.

Fans speculated about Wolverine in the MCU when Disney+ added ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’

Speculation about Hugh Jackman officially joining Deadpool 3 as Wolverine increased in the days leading up to San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Disney+ added Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan to its movie library, catching fans’ attention. Many believed it teased the announcement of Deadpool and Wolverine sharing the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trio of films from the now-defunct X-Men cinematic universe become the first R-rated movies made available on Disney+. Despite the rating, the films were major box office successes and remain popular. Deadpool 2, Deadpool, and Logan rank as the second, third, and seventh highest-grossing R-rated films, respectively.

What is the ‘Deadpool 3’ release date?

Besides gifting fans with the Hugh Jackman Wolverine announcement, Ryan Reynolds’ update also included the film’s release date: Mark your calendar for Sept. 6, 2024. Plus, the video unveiled the Deadpool 3 logo: a mashup of the Deadpool logo plus some trademark Wolverine slashes.

2017’s Logan was the last time Jackman played Wolverine. And at the time it seemed he was done with the role. Since then, rumors have circulated regarding actors who could bring the character into the MCU. Daniel Radcliffe was a common name that came up, but he shot down the rumors. And clearly he wasn’t lying.

While fans still have some time to wait to see Jackman as Wolverine again, it sure seems like Deadpool 3 is turning into a can’t-miss film for the MCU.

