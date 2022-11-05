Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later

Celebrity relationships are often complicated because couples live under public scrutiny. Some celebs have managed to separate their professional lives from their personal ones, but sometimes, some of these A-listers find themselves back in the public eye battling messy divorces.

Hall of Fame NFL player Deion Sanders might no longer be married, but his second divorce continues to haunt him nearly a decade later.

Deion Sanders | Derek White/Getty Images

Deion Sanders’ divorce haunts him years later

Sanders may have been thriving in his professional life, but his personal life has had some rocky periods. He got married twice in his lifetime, and although the first one may have been mostly smooth sailing, Sanders continues to feel the effects of his second divorce to date.

Sanders and his second wife, Pilar Biggers, got married a year after his first divorce from Carolyn Chambers. The union resulted in three children, and the pair remained married for 14 years until their divorce in 2013.

The Hall of Famer was awarded legal custody of their children, with his ex-wife receiving visitation rights. Their marital property was also divided equally, with the player, fondly referred to as Prime Time, being ordered to pay $100,000 for every year they were married.

They have returned to court over custody issues over the years, and Sanders once sued his ex over defamation. Sanders claimed Biggers accused him of domestic violence on social media and national TV.

Investigators found no evidence of abuse, and Sanders was awarded $3 million, which was tossed out in 2021 after he failed to show that Biggers’ accusations resulted in reputation damage or financial loss, according to The TX Attorneys.

His kids, who are all grown up now, have seemingly taken sides in their parents’ fights, with some, like Shilo and Shedeur calling out their father while others, like Deiondra, taking shots at Biggers, according to BET.

What are Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers up to today?

Biggers has tried her hand at acting, starring in works like The Mod Squad, Percentage, and Streets of Blood. Sanders has continued to plant roots in the football community serving as the Jackson State University head coach since 2020. He also worked as a sports analyst for CBS Sports and NFL Network.

Deion Sanders enjoyed two thriving professional sports careers

Sanders made national news when he was drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989. He spent 14 successful seasons in the NFL, playing for five teams. The player was flashy and talked trash about his opponents, but he could back up his talk, having been named All-Pro nine times. He was also an eight-time Pro Bowl player.

Known for his love for a bandana, Sanders was crowned Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. He also earned a spot on the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, and to top all that off, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion. However, the player didn’t start his professional sports career in football.

Sander’s pro sports career began with baseball. The Kansas City Royals originally drafted him in 1985 during the fifth round, but he didn’t sign with them. Three years later, he was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 30th round of the MLB draft. This time, he signed with the team and debuted in the big league in 1989.

While he was great at baseball, the sport became a part-time gig for Sanders, who still played parts of nine MLB seasons juggling four different teams. His participation in baseball and football makes him the only player to have ever played in the Super Bowl and the World Series. He is also the first player to score an NFL touchdown and hit an MLB home run within the same week.

RELATED: Deion Sanders’ Suicide Attempt in 1997 May Have Saved His Life