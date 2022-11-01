Dennis Weaver Explained Why ‘Gunsmoke’ Was More Popular Than Other Westerns

Actor Dennis Weaver garnered a big platform thanks to his time on Gunsmoke. The show defied all network expectations, becoming one of the most significant programs on television at the time. However, Weaver believed that Gunsmoke was popular for very specific reasons. He thought that it went beyond giving only one reason, but thought of it as a combination of winning factors.

‘Gunsmoke’ became one of the best Western television shows

The Western genre had its time in the sun, earning the attention of audiences across the country. John Wayne’s career is sufficient proof of this on the silver screen, but it also saw a significant time on television, as well. Gunsmoke earned a seventh-place ranking in its second season, which later hit its peak from seasons 3-6. During this time, the Western program ranked in first place, bringing in loads of viewers each night.

Weaver didn’t stick with Gunsmoke for its entire run, as he left after season 9. It was around this point in time that the Western television show started to slip in ratings. They managed to improve its rating standings for some time before CBS surprised the cast, crew, and the public with a cancelation.

Dennis Weaver praised ‘Gunsmoke’ for its believable world

According to an interview with the Television Academy, Weaver explained what made Gunsmoke the raging success that it was during its prime. The writing, performances, and overall tone all played into why audiences couldn’t stop tuning in for multiple years. It provided a Western storytelling experience that differed from all those before it.

“Gunsmoke was a groundbreaker,” confirmed Weaver. “It was the first so-called adult western. There were no songs, guitar playing, or kissing the horse. It was about real people in real situations with real problems and how those problems were resolved. Sometimes they weren’t resolved. That made Gunsmoke very gritty, believable, and fresh.”

Weaver continued: “People ask me, ‘Why do you think Gunsmoke was so successful?’ Its writing. But you’ve also gotta start with characters that relate to each other in a human way and are extremely believable. You must have actors that can execute what’s in the script in a creative way.”

Only 2 actors stuck around all 20 seasons

Weaver left Gunsmoke to pursue other opportunities that allowed him to flex his creative muscles. After all, he played Chester Goode for nine seasons and thought that it was time to leave. However, only two actors stayed through the entire course of its run. Actors James Arness and Milburn Stone played U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon and Doc Adams for 20 seasons, consecutively. Meanwhile, Amanda Blake starred as Kitty Russell for a staggering 19 seasons.

After Weaver left the show, new characters joined the show as replacements and to beef up the cast. Burt Reynolds, Ken Curtis, Roger Ewing, and Buck Taylor were all brought onboard to provide a slightly different charm to Gunsmoke.