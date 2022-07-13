Dhanush Reveals the Hilariously Cool Way He Got Cast in ‘The Gray Man’

The Gray Man has a huge cast of recognizable actors working in its favor, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush. However, they all came across the project in different ways. Nevertheless, it stands as one of Netflix’s biggest movie titles of the summer. As a result, audiences will have the chance to see Dhanush in The Gray Man in limited theaters starting on July 15 and on the Netflix streaming platform on July 22.

Who does Dhanush play in ‘The Gray Man?’

Dhanush as Avik San | Paul Abell/Netflix

The Gray Man follows the CIA’s most skilled operative with a secret identity that no one knows about. However, everything is about to change when he mistakenly uncovers some dark agency secrets. As a result, a price comes down on his head to once again cover it all up, which sets the world’s most powerful opponents out to claim the bounty. This operative will have to fight for his life against a variety of international assassins to escape in one piece.

Dhanush plays one of these assassins in The Gray Man named Avik San. Avengers: Endgame filmmakers the Russo Brothers stepped behind the camera to bring Mark Greaney’s original novel to life for the streaming service. The Gray Man instantly drew interest thanks to its cast, but its action-packed trailer is what really excited audiences.

Dhanush revealed the hilarious way that he got cast in ‘The Gray Man’

Rama’s Screen attended a screening and Q&A of Netflix’s The Gray Man, which included Dhanush and the rest of the cast. The host asked Dhanush how he got involved in the project and what his overall experience was like working on the Hollywood movie, but it was his hilariously cool response that had the whole room cackling.

“I don’t know how I ended up in this film,” Dhanush said to a room full of laughter. “The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So I said OK. I asked, ‘Which film, what film?’ They said it is a big film. So I said all right, and it can’t get bigger than this. I was really excited. Of course, I don’t say much in this film. But I really was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to explore and learn more.”

Early reactions call him the scene-stealer

Despite the fact that Dhanush doesn’t say a whole lot in The Gray Man, early reactions are calling him a scene-stealer. He’s sharing the screen with other big talents, but early reactions can’t stop talking about this particular actor’s showing. However, the Russo brothers certainly know what they scored with Dhanush.

Mashable reported that Dhanush’s assassin character in The Gray Man will get his own spinoff movie. It’s clear that they tested that audiences will want more of this character and they plan on delivering that.

