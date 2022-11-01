Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?

The Atlanta rap trio, Migos, created chart-topping hits that stunned the hip-hop world. Sadly, Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball and the youngest of the three rap artists, died on Nov. 1, 2022. So, did Takeoff have a wife or children? Here’s what to know about the artist and his relationship status.

Migos rapper Takeoff died on Nov. 1, 2022

The Georgia-born hip-hop group, Migos, has had an incredibly successful career through the years. The group comprises three rap artists — Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset. Together, they’ve collaborated with producers like DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, and Zaytoven, and fans have recognized them for their contributions to trap music since the early 2010s.

Sadly, Migos rapper Takeoff died on Nov. 1, 2022. According to The New York Times, the 28-year-old artist was shot and killed overnight at a Houston, Texas, bowling alley. The Houston police department is waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the death and notify the family. Quavo was with Takeoff when he died.

Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, spoke on the loss of the rapper. “When you’re around Takeoff, there’s a sense of peacefulness about his aura,” he said. “He listens to you, he looks at you, he’s more focused on what you have to say than what he has to say. The world was starting to learn about Takeoff. It was his time to shine.”

Did Takeoff have a wife? Did he have any children?

Takeoff was known for living an incredibly private life. So, did Takeoff have a wife or any children?

According to The Sun, the Migos rapper was not married and had no children. But he’s been linked to multiple famous women, like rapper DreamDoll, Rubi Rose, and Lakeya Darshay.

DreamDoll, whose real name is Tabatha Robinson, was a cast member of Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 8. On the show, she was introduced as a new artist for DJ Self and sustained a relationship with Safaree. Rubi Rose Benton is a songwriter, rapper, and model born on Oct. 2, 1997. There isn’t much information on Lakeya Darshay’s profession or her relationship with Takeoff.

The other Migos rappers had their relationships more in the public eye. Quavo and Saweetie were together for two years before calling it quits. People reports Saweetie accused Quavo of cheating. Offset and Cardi B have had a notable on-again, off-again relationship. Cardi B recently announced she and Offset are calling it quits on their marriage.

Are Takeoff and Offset related? Are they related to Quavo?

While Takeoff generally kept any information about a potential wife and children under wraps, certain aspects of his personal life remain well-known. Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo are related. Takeoff is Quavo’s nephew, and Offset is Quavo’s cousin. Quavo’s mother, Edna Marshall, reportedly raised the boys together in a small home near Atlanta, Georgia.

“The chemistry has been there since day one, so we just … easily bounce off,” Takeoff said of working with Quavo, according to Billboard.

