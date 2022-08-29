Doja Cat Names ‘Ponyboy’ by SOPHIE as a Song That Makes Her Feel Powerful

Doja Cat collaborated with artists like SZA, Post Malone, and Ariana Grande. She mentioned Nicki Minaj as one of her inspirations. When it comes to a track that makes her feel “powerful,” the “Kiss Me More” singer noted a song released by the avant-pop artist and producer SOPHIE.

Doja Cat performs on the Frank Stage on the second day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival | Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Doja Cat is the artist behind Planet Her. She earned a Grammy Award for her “Kiss Me More” collaboration with SZA. Recently, she recorded the song “Vegas” for 2022’s film Elvis. She also appeared on “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Post Malone. ​During an interview with Billboard, Doja Cat named artists that inspired her.

“It’s pretty obvious that I’m in love with everything Nicki Minaj has put out into the world,” the artist said. “You have your Janets and your Beyoncés. I look at [other artists’] projects and performances and go, ‘Wow, I hope one day I get to that point.’”

Doja Cat named ‘Ponyboy’ by SOPHIE as a song that makes her feel ‘powerful’

During an interview with Rolling Stone, this artist named “Try Me” by Ms. Sancha and “Le Jazz et La Java” by Yves Montand as some of her favorite songs. When asked during the Billboard interview about a song that makes her feel powerful, Doja Cat mentioned “Ponyboy” by the producer and songwriter SOPHIE.

This track was included on the only studio album released by SOPHIE — the 2018 collection, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, which also featured “Faceshopping” and “Immaterial.” Since its Spotify debut, “Ponyboy” earned over 8 million plays on the music streaming platform.

SOPHIE produced music for Charli XCX and Madonna

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammy Awards. SOPHIE is best known for producing for artists like Madonna, Charli XCX, Let’s Eat Grandma, and others. In 2021, the artist died of a “sudden accident.”

In a statement, SOPHIE was described as “a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

“At this time, respect and privacy for the family is our priority,” SOPHIE’s management company continued, according to the Guardian. “We would also ask for respect for her fan base and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

The Grammy Award included SOPHIE in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment. In 2022, Charli XCX dedicated Crash to the late producer, with the dedication printed on physical copies of the album.

“She changed my life, you know? And she changed all of our lives,” Charli XCX said during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. “Not just because of her music which, obviously, is so incredible but because of the person that she was as a person like she championed us.”

