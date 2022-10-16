Doja Cat’s Photo of Her Cat’s Vomit Has 1.5 Million Likes on Instagram

Doja Cat has seen her star rise thanks to her musical talents and relatable online persona. The singer has garnered an impressive social media following, and though most of her posts promote her work, others are quirky or downright bizarre. But fans don’t seem to mind. For instance, Doja Cat’s photo of her cat’s vomit has racked up nearly 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

The singer’s stage name nods to her favorite animal

Doja Cat at the 2022 Grammys | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Many artists use stage names. For instance, Nicki Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, told The Guardian in 2012 that she got her stage name after someone from her early days in the industry changed her name to Minaj. The singer said she fought “tooth and nail” but was convinced to keep the moniker.

Similarly, Doja Cat uses a stage name she acquired from two of her favorite things. The first part of her name, “Doja,” references a strain of cannabis. The singer told Dazed in 2018 that she used to be a bona fide cannabis enthusiast, saying she “was heavily addicted to weed and weed culture.”

During her time partaking in the strain, the singer said she loved Doja and thought the term sounded nice and like a girl’s name, so when she was looking for a stage name, she opted to go with “Doja.” As for the last part of her name, the performer simply went with her favorite animal: the cat.

The singer’s real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini. She was born into a family of entertainers. Her mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, is an artist, and her father, Dumisani Dlamini, is an actor from South Africa who has appeared in the movie Sarafina! alongside Whoopi Goldberg and The Lion King musical on Broadway.

Doja Cat’s photo of her pet cat’s vomit has amassed over a million likes on Instagram

i named my new cat Raymus he’s 4 months old and an oriental shorthair pic.twitter.com/OKNgvccbC4 — spooky cat (@DojaCat) March 8, 2021

Doja Cat was among the first stars to make a name for themselves on the then-relatively new social media platform TikTok. The singer made a splash with the song “Mooo!” Fans immediately loved the song for its strange lyrics and over-the-top costumes.

Before that, Doja had been making waves on SoundCloud at only 17 years old before RCA Records signed her. Over the years, the artist has used social media as a tool of trade, promoting her work on the platforms on which she has gained millions of followers.

Doja Cat has a combined 55 million followers on social media platforms and 11.1 million subscribers on YouTube. She’s always active on social media and often posts photos of herself, her cats, and her work.

Over the summer, the singer took to Instagram to post a photo of her pet cat’s vomit with the caption, “My cat is so cute. I love him so much.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfzMw2ipvg0/

The photo elicited mixed reactions. Some commenters found it funny, while others found it bizarre. Others had no idea the lumpy brown squiggle on the floor was puked-up cat food. Some followers claimed Doja Cat had ruined their appetite, while most defended her, saying the photo was right up her social media alley. The singer restricted her comments section, but the photo has amassed nearly 1.5 million likes.

Doja Cat embarks on a cat-saving mission in 1 music video

Doja Cat’s love for felines is akin to Taylor Swift’s. The rapper often posts videos of herself interacting with her two cats: Alex and Raymus. She acquired Ray, a black and white Oriental shorthair, in 2021 and introduced him to her Twitter followers. Alex, a fluffy black kitty, often trades melodic meows with the singer. He also looks thoroughly unamused in a 2021 TikTok video where Doja jokingly puts her hand on his head and “forces” him to watch her twerk.

Earlier this year, Doja Cat showed her love for cats in another way: in her music video for “Get Into It (Yuh).” There, the singer embarks on a space mission to save her cat after discovering it’s been abducted. However, Doja opted to go with an actor cat instead of one of her beloved pets.

