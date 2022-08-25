Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb Got Married at His ‘Scrubs’ Co-Star and Best Man Zach Braff’s House

Donald Faison is a popular actor who is best known for his work in the comedy-drama series Scrubs. While Faison became a star thanks to his acting as Turk in the show, his tenure on Scrubs also introduced him to a lifelong best friend. Faison and his co-star, Zach Braff, have one of the most hilarious celebrity relationships in Hollywood. Not only did Faison and Braff support each other onscreen, but when Faison was planning his wedding, he turned to Braff to help him find the perfect location. It turned out to be right in Braff’s backyard.

Donald Faison and Zach Braff co-starred in ‘Scrubs’

(L-R) Donald Faison, wife CaCee Cobb, and Zach Braff (Faison and Braff co-starred on the TV show “Scrubs”) pose backstage at the hit musical “Bullets Over Broadway” on Broadway at The St. James Theater on July 15, 2014 in New York City. | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Faison and Braff were cast in Scrubs in 2001, with the medical comedy premiering in October of that year. While Braff portrayed leading man John “J.D.” Dorian, Faison’s role as Christopher Turk, J.D.’s best friend, became equally important, with the character participating in most of the show’s prominent plotlines. Scrubs quickly became a hit, running on TV from 2001 until 2010. Behind the scenes, Faison and Braff became best friends, spending a lot of time together and working on character development.

Even after Scrubs ended, and the cast went their separate ways, Faison and Braff remained extremely close. Over the years, Faison and Braff have shared many sweet snapshots on social media of their adventures. In April 2020, the former co-stars even launched their own podcast, titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald. The rewatch podcast features Faison and Braff reminiscing about their time on the show.

Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb tied the knot at Zach Braff’s house

Braff and Faison support each other in every aspect of their lives. So in 2012, when Faison and CaCee Cobb were planning their wedding, it seemed only natural to involve Braff somehow. According to People Magazine, Faison married Cobb in a sweet ceremony hosted by Braff at his Los Angeles home. The Southern-style wedding featured Cobb’s best friend, Jessica Simpson, as a bridesmaid. Meanwhile, Braff also served as Faison’s best man in the ceremony.

The publication notes that Braff offered a special toast to the newlyweds at the reception. Guests enjoyed a fabulous menu including fried chicken, sweet potato pie, collard greens, and red velvet mini-cakes. The wedding was Faison’s second, as he had previously been married to the late Lisa Askey from 2001 through 2005. Not long after his divorce from Askey, he started dating Cobb. The two quickly realized that they had discovered true love.

Are Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb still together?

These days, Faison and Cobb are still happily married. The couple welcomed a son named Rocco in 2013 and two years later, they had a daughter named Wilder. In total, Faison has six children, including two with Cobb, three from his marriage to Askey, and one from an earlier relationship.

After close to 14 years together, Faison and Cobb are going strong. They regularly share photos of their sweet family on social media. As for Faison and Braff, the former co-stars are as close as ever, even standing shoulder to shoulder in order to speak out on social justice issues. For these celebrity best friends, their time on the set of Scrubs proved to be truly invaluable both for their personal lives and their careers.

