Members of Led Zeppelin helped create Donovan’s “Hurdy Gurdy Man” in the studio. The tune paved the way for a lot of the band’s later work. Donovan himself argued that Jimmy Page’s contributions to “Hurdy Gurdy Man” changed rock music.

Why Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page worked on Donovan’s ‘Hurdy Gurdy Man’

Donovan is a singer known for two types of songs: folk tunes and psychedelic experiments. His folk tunes include “Catch the Wind,” “Colors,” and “There Is a Mountain,” while his psychedelic jams include “Sunshine Superman,” “Atlantis,” and “Mellow Yellow.” “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” an early heavy metal song, was an uncharacteristic release for him. It sounds the way it does thanks to help from members of Led Zeppelin.

During a 2008 interview with Uncut, Donovan discussed the origin of “Hurdy Gurdy Man.” “Many people have said over the years how important that session of John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and me — and maybe [John] Bonham, who said he was there — doing ‘Hurdy Gurdy Man’ was,” he recalled. “I was developing a story-telling thing, and I wanted power-chords, because I’d obviously heard Dave Davies and [Jimi] Hendrix, and knew Pete Townshend. Originally, I wanted to give ‘Hurdy Gurdy Man’ to Hendrix, but he couldn’t come in. So [producer] Mickie Most suggested Jimmy.”

How Donovan influenced Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page

Donovan revealed what Page was trying to accomplish with “Hurdy Gurdy Man.” “[Musical director] John Cameron told him, ‘All you’ve got to do is listen to Donovan’s guitar. Although it’s acoustic, the way he’s hitting it is the way the power-chords would go,'” he remembered. “Rather than plug in, I was hitting driving chords on the acoustic in such a way that they buzz.

“So I guess Page listened,” Donovan added. “Jimmy added power and pagan rock. To this day, everyone wants that sound. And John Paul Jones arranged it, he gave the shapes to those sounds.”

“Hurdy Gurdy Man” feels like a Led Zeppelin song, partly because it has the heavy guitars and mystical vibes of many Led Zeppelin songs. On top of that, it came out in 1968, the year before Led Zeppelin put out their self-titled debut album. With that in mind, it’s easy to argue that “Hurdy Gurdy Man” is the template for Led Zeppelin’s future.

‘Hurdy Gurdy Man’ wasn’t the hit from that album

“Hurdy Gurdy Man” became Donovan’s final top 5 hit in the United States. It reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 12 weeks. The tune appeared on the album The Hurdy Gurdy Man. That record reached No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and lasted on the chart for 20 weeks. The Hurdy Gurdy Man produced one more hit single: “Jennifer Juniper.” “Jennifer Juniper” peaked at No. 29 and spent nine weeks on the chart.

The Official Charts Company reports “Hurdy Gurdy Man” climbed to No. 4 in the United Kingdom and charted for 10 weeks. The Hurdy Gurdy Man did not have any impact in the U.K. There, “Jennifer Juniper” was about as popular as “Hurdy Gurdy Man.” “Jennifer Juniper” hit No. 5 in the U.K. and charted for 11 weeks.

“Hurdy Gurdy Man” is simultaneously one of Donovan’s best songs and a breakthrough for Led Zeppelin.