Ready for Prince Harry to release another memoir after Spare? The Duke of Sussex is not yet on his way to telling more of his life story in a potential Spare Part II, no matter how much readers, this writer included, may be yearning for a follow-up. According to royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie, there’s a good chance what Harry left out of his January 2023 book is “never” going public.

There’s enough for a second ‘Spare’ book, according to Harry

In the weeks after Spare hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023, Harry told The Telegraph content was far from a problem during the writing process. “It could have been two books, put it that way,” the now-39-year-old said. “And the hard bit was taking things out.”

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother [Prince William], and to some extent between me and my father [King Charles III], that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Rumors about a Spare Part II have swirled ever since leaving the royal family reportedly “concerned” about other potential bombshells.

In the same interview, Harry also shared he had approximately 50 Zoom calls with Spare ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer and found it difficult to determine what to keep in the book and what to cut.

Certain portions of the original ‘Spare’ will ‘never see the light of day’

Speaking to ET amid the release of his latest book, Endgame, Scobie shared that although Harry himself may have admitted to having plenty of things to write about in his best-selling memoir, what he left out is highly unlikely to appear in Spare Part II.

“There are pages of that book that will never see the light of day,” Scobie told the outlet. “It was double in size when he initially finished.”

When Spare’s length — totaling 410 pages in the U.S. edition — made its way to senior members of the royal family, “the palace,” Scobie said, “feared everything coming out.”

However, Harry did, in fact, leave some things out. Most notable, according to the author, were details regarding those who allegedly commented on Prince Archie’s skin before Harry and Meghan Markle became parents in 2019.

Scobie didn’t reveal details in his own book because of libel laws. However, the names of two royals alleged to have been “at the center of those conversations” have since been divulged in the Dutch edition as the result of a publishing error.

Additionally, British TV presenter Piers Morgan named the royals listed in the Dutch version on the Nov. 30 episode of his show.

“These are things that Harry kept to himself because he felt that, perhaps, that things were slightly moving forward with his father, and he didn’t want to ruffle feathers any further,” Scobie explained.

‘Spare’ Part II would only continue the ‘trust’ problem between Harry and the royal family

According to royal expert Sarah Hewson, Spare Part II wouldn’t do Harry any good as far a reconciliation is concerned.

“The difficulty with this situation is that private conversations are regularly becoming public,” she told OK! Magazine. “Even the birthday phone call [Harry reportedly made to King Charles], we had the details that it was a warm conversation. That Meghan also spoke to her father-in-law. And that Archie and [Princess] Lili[bet] recorded a special rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ for their grandfather.”

“The fact that those private conversations do end up in the public domain is a problem,” Hewson continued. “Because if you are going to start rebuilding a relationship, the trust needs to be there.”

“We once had hope for [Prince] William and Harry when, after the death of Prince Philip, Kate [Middleton] tried to instigate a conversation between them.”