Dr. Will Kirby Teases the ‘Big Brother 24’ Jury Round Table and Weighs in on a ‘Legends’ Season [Exclusive]

Showbiz Cheat Sheet had the pleasure of talking with Dr. Will Kirby about the Big Brother 24 jury round table, which will air during the finale on Sunday, Sept. 25. And according to the former Big Brother winner, the jury pulled no punches while discussing the season as a whole and the final three houseguests.

Dr. Will teases ‘fireworks’ at the ‘Big Brother 24’ jury round table

Q: Big Brother 24 has probably been the most chaotic, controversial, and perhaps most entertaining season fans have seen in a long time. Given the dynamic cast, what was the most interesting revelation that came out of the jury round table this year?

Dr. Will: The jury came in hot this year! You are going to see one of the best round table discussion in the entire history of the franchise! Please understand that I cannot, and will not, spoil the fun — tune in to the season finale for the fireworks!

Q: Which juror surprised you the most?

A: It’s so strange that some houseguests are late bloomers and don’t really become opinionated until they have a jury house experience. I always want to shout at them, “Why did you wait so long to start actually playing!” Point being, watching the jury segment of the finale will probably leave you very surprised, significantly frustrated, and all-the-while exhilarated about their shocking revelations!

What does the former winner think about Michael Bruner? And who does he want to win?

Q: Michael Bruner now has the most Power of Veto wins in a single season, but he ultimately came in sixth place. What did you think of his gameplay? And would you like to see him return to Big Brother in the future?

A: Michael was undoubtedly a fierce competitor. A discussion topic that the jury members debated is the true utility of competition wins. Are wins actually important? Sure, they are fun to watch and easy to quantify. But are winners of competitions rewarded by Big Brother juries? And what matters more, the number of wins or the strategic significance of the outcome of one specific win? More will be revealed!

Q: Which houseguest do you think played the best game and deserves to win?

A: I am completely unbiased in my role as the host of the jury roundtable. I neither root for nor against any houseguest. The person who wins always deserves that win because he or she did exactly what it takes to walk away victoriously at that specific moment in time. See, winning a reality show is just a brief moment in time; a quick snapshot. But I’d be remiss if I didn’t really emphasize that collecting the grand prize on finale night doesn’t imply anything long-term, and winning Big Brother is certainly no predictor of future life success; many former houseguests who didn’t win later embarked on meaningful, happy lives while some former winners took monumental falls from grace. Above it all, I’m a super fan, and the truth of the matter is that all three of the final houseguests can make a great case for being crowned the winner and take home the cold, hard $750,000.00 check. I’m as excited as you are to see who wins this season!

Dr. Will addresses his future and the ‘Big Brother: Legends’ rumors

Q: You conducted quite memorable backyard interviews for CBS following the Big Brother 19 finale. Would you ever be interested in doing that again? The fans (including us) would undoubtedly love to see that.

A: Thanks for your kind words. The feedback I received from those interviews was bimodal. Fans absolutely loved it, but it made some CBS executives rather uncomfortable because of how provocative the satire I provided was. And if you haven’t seen them, please google that content to formulate your own opinion. But I think my expertise is as the host of the jury roundtable — that’s where I excel. And I believe it’s my eighth time hosting the jury roundtable segment! But I also am just so very appreciative to still be a part of the show. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan, Chris Roach, and Shawn Laws are saints for bribing me back, and I am so indebted to their kindness.

Q: There have been rumors about a potential Big Brother: Legends season. Some alumni have said they would compete if it were a faster-paced version of the game, only taking place over the course of a few weeks. What would it take for you to say yes to playing Big Brother again?

A: Well, not me, but some people have vocalized that the last All-Star season showcased one of the weakest overall casts and is considered one of the most disappointing seasons in terms of overall entertainment. So, I’m not against a legends season, but you’d have to have the truly talented personalities participate. The fans deserve an old-fashioned slobberknocker where the actual giants slug it out. And the good news is that there have been some really compelling characters in the last few years. So they probably can round out a kinetic cast! As far as my potential participation is concerned, I’m flattered that I’m frequently asked to participate in competition shows, but as the Chief Medical officer of LaserAway, the nation’s leading aesthetic dermatology group, I just don’t have the bandwidth to indulge. We are opening three clinics a month, and my professional passion is laser-focused on, no pun intended, the success of LaserAway.

Q: If CBS produced a “Legends” season of Big Brother, who do you want to see on the cast list?

A: Let me state this very loudly and extremely clearly: Bring back true legends! I want to see Monica, Nicole, and Hardy [from Big Brother 2]!

The Big Brother 24 finale airs Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

