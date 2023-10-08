The Duggar family is more split than family followers initially thought. Jill Dillard revealed some siblings are supporting her book and her journey. They are just doing so quietly.

Days after Jill Dillard sat down to discuss her life and experiences with several media outlets, Joy-Anna Forsyth uploaded a family vacation video. While most of the Duggar family attended the beach trip, Jill, her husband, Derick Dillard, and their children, Israel, Samuel, and Frederick Dillard, were noticeably absent. Interestingly, Jill Dillard discussed how some of her siblings were in her corner while others were keeping their distance during her most recent round of interviews. She won’t reveal which siblings have supported, though, for the most part.

Jill Dillard is keeping her siblings’ stories secret

Jill Dillard might be the rebel of the Duggar family, but she does have the support of some of her siblings. During an interview with CNN, Jill spoke about how going against her father, Jim Bob Duggar, has led to strained relationships between the Duggar siblings. She said that while not everyone supports her, she has several siblings in her corner, although they are doing so quietly.

‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ | Amazon Studios

During the interview, she explained that she won’t name the siblings offering their quiet support. She said she wants to respect the place they are in. She went on to say that publicizing their support would be problematic for them.

Jill did reveal that Jinger Vuolo is openly supporting her journey

Jill is keeping the names of the siblings who support her quiet for the most part. Still, there is one name she is willing to drop. Jill noted that her sister, Jinger Vuolo, has supported her during her journey out of the IBLP and the publishing process. Jill said she could acknowledge her support because she knew Jinger didn’t mind her mentioning her name. Jinger appeared on Tameron Hall Show recently and called Jill “brave” for sharing her story.

Jim Bob and Michelle’s sixth child, Jinger, has had her own metamorphoses. She married Jeremy Vuolo in 2016 and moved away from the Duggar family compound. Since her wedding, Jinger has changed up her style and criticized the IBLP and Bill Gothard in her own memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Unlike Jill’s book, Jinger’s memoir avoided discussing drama inside the Duggar family directly.

Which Duggar kids are against Jill Dillard?

Jill Dillard has been careful not to give up the anonymity of the siblings she says have been on her side. She isn’t calling out the members of the Duggar family who have outwardly shunned her, either. Still, she did reveal there had been some hostile moments. During a recent interview for Good Morning America, she revealed that she had siblings reach out to lambast her for writing the book, telling her it isn’t the way to go about reconciliation.

While Jill isn’t giving up the names of those who have sided with Jim Bob Duggar, family followers have some theories. Duggar family followers hypothesize that Jedidiah Duggar and Jessa Seewald are icing out their older sister over her appearance on the Amazon docuseries and her non-fiction book.

Following the release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jedidiah Duggar took to Instagram to like a comment denouncing Jill for her involvement in the series. Since the release of her book, Jed has stayed quiet. Jessa returned to social media after a lengthy hiatus just in time for the release of Jill’s book. Duggar family followers theorize that her social media blitz was an attempt to deflect attention from the scathing memoir’s release. It didn’t work. Jill’s book hit the New York Times Bestsellers List. Jessa’s social media uploads received middling interest.