Amy Duggar King is proud of Jill Dillard for the success of her book, 'Counting the Cost.' She might be setting her sights on becoming a writer, too. Amy said she's considering her own tell-all.

Jill Dillard and Jinger Vuolo aren’t the only Duggars interested in publishing. While the sisters have both published memoirs in the last year, at least one more family member is interested in telling their story in print, too. Recently, Amy Duggar King has come forward to say she may be interested in publishing her own tell-all book but that the timing would need to be right. Still, she insists she has had interest from publishers.

Amy Duggar King is thinking about writing her own memoir

Amy Duggar King isn’t against penning a tell-all book. Last week, Amy posted a photo of herself, her mother, Deanna Duggar, and Jill Dillard holding Jill’s bombshell memoir to Instagram. The post celebrated Jill’s book hitting the New York Times Bestsellers List. Counting the Cost is currently #2 on the famed list’s hardcover non-fiction category. In the comments, she sounded off on whether or not she’ll be penning a non-fiction offering about her infamous family, too.

Amy Duggar and Deanna Duggar | Courtesy of Prime Vidoe

While Amy says she’s open to the idea of writing a book and is taking any contact with publishing houses seriously, she’s still deciding whether to dive in. She told her followers that she would be vetting the situation to find the right fit for her own unique story. Amy offers a unique look into the family. The small business owner was raised in mainstream society but was also deeply connected to her famous family.

Followers hoping to see a book from the Duggar cousin anytime soon will probably be disappointed. Amy reminded her followers that, at the present time, she was focusing her efforts on supporting Jill and Derick.

Jill and Amy have a close bond now that Jill has left the IBLP

Amy has spent years emotionally supporting her cousin as she disentangles herself from her family and their ultra-conservative Christian ministry. Amy has cheered Jill on publicly multiple times. She’s sung her praises, and seems to have a close and loving relationship with her and Derick Dillard. While Amy and Jill appear tight, Amy doesn’t seem to have close contact with her 18 other cousins.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard in 2014 | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Amy is the only child of Deanna Duggar, Jim Bob Duggar’s only sibling. While she appeared on 19 Kids and Counting over the years, her inclusion in family events was allegedly carefully monitored. Amy has noted that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised concerns over her negatively influencing her cousins in the past. Amy has also spoken out against Josh Duggar and has offered a helping hand to Anna Duggar if she were interested in leaving Josh. Anna has no interest in Amy’s help.