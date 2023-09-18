Since 2017, Duggar family followers have theorized that Jill Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, were at odds with the rest of the Duggar family. In 2020, Derick Dillard confirmed a family rift. Since then, Jill has been speaking out, and her recent memoir, Counting the Cost, turned out to be the bombshell book family critics had long hoped would be published. In more than 300 pages, Jill recounted several moments where her father, Jim Bob Duggar, steamrolled his children and manipulated them, often for his own financial gain. His desire to control the family’s media empire didn’t stop at his biological children either. In her book, Jill recalled how Jim Bob responded when he saw her husband drinking a beer. Jim Bob Duggar suggested that the Arkansas-based lawyer go to rehab for his alcohol use.

Jim Bob Duggar offered to send Derick Dillard to rehab over his alcohol consumption.

The Duggar family patriarch, Jim Bob Duggar, stepped over a line after Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard put distance between themselves and her famous family. In Counting the Cost, Jill said Jim Bob Duggar got wind of Derick Dillard enjoying an alcoholic beverage and immediately reached out to offer “assistance.” According to Jill, her father offered to send Derick to rehab to cure his “clearly raging alcoholism.”

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jill explained that Derick does not and has never had a problem with overindulging. She said that Derick declined Jim Bob Duggar’s offer to send him to rehab. She said he had never drunk more than two beers in a single sitting, nor had he ever been drunk. Jill said Derick pointed out that Jim Bob Duggar suspiciously did not comment on the alcoholic beverage Jill had enjoyed in a recent social media post, although it’s possible he did not realize what it was.

The rehab Jim Bob Duggar was suggesting for Derick’s perceived issues with alcohol was the same facility that treated Joshua Duggar. Josh Duggar entered rehab in 2015 for an addiction to pornography. The Rockford, Illinois facility is a faith-based “recovery ministry.”

Do any other Duggars drink?

The Duggar family’s ultra-conservative Christian ministry denounces drinking alcohol. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar abstain, as do many of their children, it seems. Still, a couple of Duggars don’t seem to mind indulging in the occasional adult beverage.

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard appear in the Prime Video docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People’ | Amazon Content Services LLC

Jill and Derick Dillard enjoy an occasional drink together. Amy Duggar King, the Duggar family’s rebellious cousin, doesn’t seem to take issue with alcohol either. Her husband, Dillon King, owns a whiskey bar. Duggar family followers also suspected that Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo drink alcohol, despite Jim Bob Duggar’s objections. In 2023, Jinger set the record straight. The mother of two and influencer said that she personally does not drink. Still, she said, she doesn’t believe consuming alcohol is a sin. Jeremy had a boozy college career. More recently, he posted a video that included a shot of Nova Easy Kombucha, an alcoholic Kombucha drink in 2022, according to Starcasm.

Others inside the family seem to be avoiding the use of alcohol despite living on their own. Jessa Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, appear to abstain. The couple made it a point to note that they had ordered virgin pina colodas during their recent romantic getaway.