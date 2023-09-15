Jill Dillard’s Book: Jim Bob Duggar Sent Jill an Itemized List of Costs Associated With Raising Her During Family Feud

Jill and Derick Dillard have been estranged from Jim Bob Duggar for years. The family rift took on a life of its own when Jim Bob sent Jill an itemized bill for raising her following her departure from the family's reality TV show.

Jim Bob Duggar has emerged as the villain of the Duggar family thanks to Jill Dillard’s new book, Counting the Cost. The Duggar rebel’s memoir rips open the curtain and reveals some of Jim Bob’s pettiest and most abusive moments. One of his worst moments involved the Duggar family patriarch allegedly sending his fourth child, Jill Dillard, an itemized list of the costs of raising her. Jill claims the lengthy “bill” was sent after she questioned why she and her husband were not being paid for their involvement in the reality TV series despite their income tax bill reflecting allegedly received payments.

Jim Bob Duggar sent his daughter an itemized bill for raising her

Jim Bob Duggar was not painted in a positive light in Jill Dillard’s book Counting the Cost. At best, he seems money-hungry. At worst, he comes across as abusive and manipulative. One of his pettiest moments, according to Jill, was his attempt to get out of paying a tax debt by sending her an itemized list of expenses related to raising her.

Jim Bob Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

The list included the cost of a Honda Pilot Jill drove, three years of utility costs, and two years of fair market value rent payments. Jim Bob also attempted to “charge” his daughter for 12 years of meals at the family home and 10 years’ worth of cell phone bills. Most of the expenses dated back to when Jill was still a minor child living in the household.

While there are several tense passages in Jill’s book, the itemized list of expenses has struck readers as particularly petty. The itemized bill was sent to Jill after she and Derick Dillard asked Jim Bob to cover a tax bill. According to the book, the couple received a bill that alleged they were paid for their time on Counting On. Neither Jill nor Derick were paid for appearing on the show at that time.

Where do Jill Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar stand today?

Jill Dillard’s book ended on a seemingly positive note for her family relations. She revealed that despite the family feud, her mother, Michelle Duggar, was present for the birth of Frederick Dillard. The baby boy, Jill and Derick’s third child, was born in 2022. She said that Jim Bob met Freddy at Jill and Derick’s home after their release from the hospital. While she admitted it was a tense and awkward moment, it seemed peaceful.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar | Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Has that peace continued? It’s hard to say for certain, but it seems unlikely. Jim Bob has not spoken out against Jill Dillard in recent weeks. Still, he and his wife did issue a statement after Jill’s involvement in a documentary. Jill appeared in the Amazon blockbuster Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The docuseries was released in June. Based on the book’s content and the documentary’s content, it’s unlikely that Jim Bob will be welcoming Jill and Derick back into the fold anytime soon. They seem OK with that, though.