Michael Jackson‘s Thriller had more classic hits than just about any other album. However, most of those hits did not reach No. 1. Even when the King of Pop made an epic music video, a chart-topper was not guaranteed.

1. ‘Thriller’

The fact that “Thriller” didn’t hit No. 1 feels bizarre. No other music video mattered so much to American culture and yet the tune only peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. If Billboard counted sales of the video’s VHS as single sales, “Thriller” definitely would have hit No. 1.

Jackson (and Vincent Price) got the last laugh on this one. Everybody loves “Thriller.” It’s not just a popular Halloween song, it’s the Halloween song. It certainly held up a lot better than “Monster Mash.” The song’s classic video has been spoofed by everyone from Britney Spears to “Weird Al” Yankovic.

2. ‘The Girl Is Mine’

Not every song deserves to hit No. 1. “The Girl Is Mine” hit No. 2. “The Girl Is Mine” has got to be one of the most disappointing collaborations between two musical icons. This cutesy slice of soft-rock Velveeta displays all of Paul McCartney’s worst tendencies. It’s stiff, perky, and far below the standard he set when he was in The Beatles.

Jackson’s easy-listening songs weren’t great, but “Man in the Mirror,” “Ben,” “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” and “You Are Not Alone” are all far better than this. Jackson and Paul’s other big single, “Say Say Say,” isn’t great either, but at least it has a pulse.

3. ‘Human Nature’

Jackson’s best ballad shows that, despite its rock-bottom reputation, easy-listening music can be good. The tune is yearning, sensual, and mysterious at the same time. Co-written by Toto’s Steve Porcaro, the track has some instrumental similarities to Toto’s “Africa.” “Human Nature” is the superior song, partly because of Jackson’s divine singing voice. “Human Nature” reached No. 7, which is respectable for a ballad.

Chris Brown sampled “Human Nature” for his Jackson tribute “She Ain’t You.” That song only serves to show that Brown isn’t one-tenth of the singer that Jackson was. When you come for the King of Pop, you better not miss.

4. ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin”

The energy of “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” is so infectious. Jackson is widely considered to be one of the best dancers who ever lived. If “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” was the sort of music in his head, it’s no wonder he danced so well.

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” isn’t just a great song, it’s an important song. The tune was one of the first Afropop songs to become a big hit in the United States, hitting No. 5. It paved the way for the current pop moment, which features more hits from African artists than ever before.

5. ‘P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)’

Jackson’s songs almost always had incredible production and vocals. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” has some of his most eccentric ideas and they work beautifully. Robotic sounds, chipmunk vocals, and a disco beat come together to make a song like no other.

Unlike other pop icons like Madonna or Elvis Presley, Jackson didn’t lean into being a sex symbol too much. “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” is one of his rare sexy songs and it works well without destroying his PG-rated image. The tune hit No. 10, showing that MJ was on fire.