Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney released two hit songs together in the 1980s but only made a music video for one of them. The video included a cameo by a future celebrity. One of Michael’s brothers discussed the creation of the iconic video.

Jermaine Jackson is one of Michael’s brothers. Jermaine’s voice can be heard on some of The Jackson 5’s hits. In his 2011 book You Are Not Alone: Michael, Through a Brother’s Eyes, Jermaine revealed that Michael had long wanted to work with Paul. The “Bad” hitmaker got his wish with the songs “The Girl Is Mine,” which appeared on Michael’s album Thriller, and “Say Say Say,” which Paul included on the record Pipes of Peace.

“Paul came to California to shoot the ‘Say, Say, Say’ video in which the storyline was about a pair of vaudeville con artists rolling through different towns with their horse and cart — Michael built in a cameo role for La Toya,” Jermaine recalled. “The location was a ranch at Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley, about two hours north of Los Angeles. It was isolated and idyllic—a world away from Encino, L.A.’s smog, and the fame that surrounded him.”

The music video changed the King of Pop’s life

Jermaine discussed his brother’s psychological state. “If he longed for anything, it was for a sense of freedom and the ability to breathe,” Jermaine wrote. “Ever since he’d spent time at my old ranch in Hidden Valley, he had dreamed of owning one.

“I don’t know if Michael knew it then, but the ‘Say Say Say’ video brought the idea of ‘home’ to Sycamore Valley Ranch — the very place he would purchase five years later and name ‘Neverland,'” he continued. Neverland Ranch would become one of the most famous celebrity residences ever. It would also become part of Michael branding himself as a modern-day Peter Pan who never wanted to grow up.

How Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney’s ‘Say Say Say’ performed

“Say Say Say” is a disco song released during an interesting time in the genre’s history. After the infamous Disco Demolition Night, many people thought the genre was over. However, some disco songs in the early 1980s found success. These include Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out,” Donna Summer’s “She Works Hard for the Money,” and Michael’s own “Thriller.” When “Say Say Say” came out, the success of a disco song was possible but far from guaranteed.

“Say Say Say” became yet another No. 1 hit for both Michael and Paul. The record topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. It stayed on the chart for 22 weeks in total, longer than any other song from Paul’s post-Beatles career. The song’s parent album, Pipes of Peace, reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200, staying there for 25 weeks.

The Official Charts Company reports “Say Say Say” peaked at No. 2 in the United Kingdom. It charted for 15 weeks in total. Meanwhile, Pipes of Peace peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. and stayed on the chart for 23 weeks.

“Say Say Say” is a fun song and its video gave La Toya an early taste of the spotlight.