Dwayne Johnson has come a long way since wearing briefs in the wrestling ring. Now, the megastar makes chic style choices that mirror his dynamic career.

Dwayne Johnson donned barely-there briefs when he began his entertainment career in 1996 as a professional wrestler. Since then, the actor has taken his signature style beyond a bare chest and singlets. As Johnson broke into Hollywood in the early 2000s, he added fitted tee shirts, leather jackets, and unique suits to his wardrobe. Nearly 25 years, the 8-time WWE champion serves as a style icon for many men. See his hottest looks over the years here:

Actor Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the 2017 Annual Academy Awards | Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

After they began dating in 2007, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian learned to complement each other’s looks on the red carpet. At the 2017 Academy Awards, the pair looked comfortable arm-in-arm. Johnson began wearing velvet suitcoats early in his career. This classy blue number fits him well.

Actor Dwayne Johnson at the Baywatch red carpet on May 30, 2017 | Anita Bugge/WireImage

Between Fast and the Furious films, Johnson found time for other fun flicks. The 2017 NAACP Entertainer of the Year went casual for the beachy premiere of Baywatch. He donned a Gucci jean jacket, a yellow statement tee, and white denim.

Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of ‘Rampage’ on April 11, 2018 | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Another popular outfit pick for Johnson is subtle checked suits. The Doom star often goes for a neutral coat and trousers with a quiet checkered or plaid print, adding interest to menswear.

Dwayne Johnson at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23, 2019 | James Devaney/GC Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Greg Allen/PA Images via Getty Images

Johnson and his style team prove over and over that they know what colors suit the Moana star best. Johnson looks great in golds, purples, blues, and reds. This copper-colored velvet suit and taupe turtleneck added sophistication and style to his look for the Time 100 Gala in 2019, when he was included on the list.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart at the ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ premiere on December 05, 2019 | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

A fun outfit for a fun movie: Johnson stood out from his Jumanji: The Next Level cast members in a hot pink suitcoat, dark blue pants, and navy bowtie.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the premiere of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ on December 09, 2019 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Newlyweds Johnson and Hashian show off their wedding bands at another Jumanji: The Next Level red carpet in 2019. The couple married in Hawaii on August 18 of that year and celebrated several major career successes that holiday season. Johnson stepped out of his comfort zone with this light blue and floral suit.

Dwayne Johnson at the Berlin premiere of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ on December 04, 2019 | Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures; Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Johnson once told a Twitter follower that his favorite color is black. Perhaps his ensemble at the Berlin premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level made him especially happy. The Skyscraper star wore a black leather bomber jacket, graphic sweater, and plaid pants on the red carpet.

Dwayne Johnson at on November 03, 2021 | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Johnson went soft and fuzzy again for the Red Notice premiere in 2021. The Jungle Cruise star wore an eggplant-colored velvet suit with gray suede loafers.

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26, 2022 | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon; Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Johnson often opts for bright red with his looks. The Rampage actor donned a crochet-style cherry red polo for a presentation during CinemaCon 2022. He balanced the pop of color with simple black pants and shoes.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at DC’s ‘Black Adam’ NYC premiere | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Another crimson choice: The Black Adam star went shirtless beneath his candy red suit. Johnson accessorized with a thick silver chain and black loafers.

Dwayne Johnson at the UK premiere of ‘Black Adam’ on October 18, 2022 | 1st photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; 2nd and 3rd photos: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Johnson pivoted to silk and satin in 2022 and hasn’t looked back. The now-5-year-old frequently dons satin suits in fun colors for red carpets. With a fitness regime like Johnson’s, we can see why he enjoys these fitted looks. For the UK premiere of Black Adam, he went for an orchid color and silver rope chain.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian went metallic for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. The father of two donned a gold suit with a matching silk tank top. Hashian complemented his ochre outfit with a silver gown.

Dwayne Johnson at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This pale pink suitcoat and matching lapel rosette gave Johnson an elegant yet playful look at the 2023 Academy Awards. The G.I. Joe: Retaliation actor kept the rest of his ensemble traditional with black pants and a black bowtie.

Dwayne Johnson at the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 | 1st photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; 2nd and 3rd photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Johnson shines like the star he is in this silver-gray suit and draped maroon scarf. He layered a thicker silver chain with a subtle silver necklace and ring charm.

Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie at CinemaCon 2024 | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Perhaps Johnson’s most casual red carpet look recently, the Ballers actor wore an on-trend top with simple black pants. The white and green crocheted look added a fun, youthful vibe to his ensemble.