Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Never Forgot the Kindness of ‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser

It’s hard to believe there was ever a time before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a major movie star. The wrestler-turned-actor recently shared that former co-star Brendan Fraser is the person he credits for jumpstarting his movie career.

Fraser and Johnson worked together on 2001’s The Mummy Returns, the sequel to the mega-successful The Mummy. Johnson starred as the Scorpion King, and the success of The Mummy Returns led to another role for Johnson.

Johnson reprised his role as the Scorpion King in 2002’s The Scorpion King. It was his first lead role, and was a huge step in his pursuit of an acting career. Johnson has been complimentary of Fraser, and recently took the time to remember his former co-star.

US actor Brendan Fraser (R) poses with co-star WWF wrestler/actor The Rock (L) at the premiere of their new film “The Mummy Returns” at Universal City in Los Angeles, 29 April 2001. | Lucy Nicholson/AFP via Getty Images

While walking the red carpet for his latest movie, Black Adam, an interviewer asked Johnson about comments he had made thanking Fraser for giving him his start in acting. “Brendan said, ‘Come into my franchise,'” the actor told Access Hollywood. “He welcomed me in when he didn’t have to,” Johnson went on. “And I never forgot it.”

The actor has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing and highest-paid actors in the world, earning over $10.5 billion at the global box office. Johnson has starred in The Fast and Furious franchise and the Jumanji movies, as well as hits like Moana, Red Notice, and Jungle Cruise.

Johnson continued, “I’m happy for his success now and everyone giving him his flowers.” The former WWE star was referring to The Whale, which many have been calling Fraser’s best performance yet.

Brendan Fraser’s major comeback role in ‘The Whale’

Fraser became a star in the 90s, with leading roles in hit movies like Encino Man, School Ties, George of the Jungle, and The Mummy franchise. However, there were several years where he didn’t work, before returning with projects like Doom Patrol.

His role in The Whale has been something of a comeback for Fraser. The actor is earning some of the best reviews of his career, including major award show buzz. So far, Fraser has received Best Actor awards from the Black Film Critics Circle, Women Film Critics Circle, and TIFF Tribute Awards.

Fraser has also been nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for his performance, and it’s expected that he will receive an Oscar nomination as well. Critics have been effusive in their praise of the actor.

What critics have been saying about Brendan Fraser’s performance

The Daily Telegraph wrote, “Fraser seals his comeback in a sensational film of rare compassion,” while Variety called the actor “slyer, subtler, [and] more haunting than he has ever been.”

The Chicago Sun-Times called The Whale “the best work” of Fraser’s career, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune said his acting choices are “so subtly intelligent” that the audience barely notices he’s acting.