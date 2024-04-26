Jenelle Evans is keeping her followers up to date on all of the big changes in her life. The former Teen Mom 2 star has a lot going on. Evans has been busy with court appearances and social media, but apparently, she has time for another massive project. Jenelle Evans is adding running a homeschool to her list of daily tasks. In a recent update, Evans revealed that she pulled her two youngest children from school because of safety concerns. Social media followers and her soon-to-be-ex, David Eason, don’t believe her.

Jenelle Evans to homeschool her two youngest children

Jenelle Evans took to TikTok this week to update her followers on her life. While she’s been busy with OnlyFans, she’s making time to homeschool her two kids, too. In her recent life update, Evans revealed she decided to remove both Ensley Eason and Kaiser Griffith from traditional school for now. She told her followers that she found the environment “unsafe” and was opting to homeschool them for the remainder of the year. She did not explain why she suddenly believes the school is unsafe or what she plans to do with the two elementary students when the next academic year comes around.

Teen Mom 2 fans theorize that Evans removed her children from traditional public school for less noble reasons. They think Evans grew concerned that Eason could pick up Ensley from school at any time and opted to remove both Ensley and Kaiser from school to prevent Eason from accessing the only child they share.

Ensley is the only child that Evans shares with Eason. Evans welcomed her son, Kaiser Griffith, with her ex-fiancee, Nathan Griffith. Her eldest son, Jace Evans, also has a different father. His father is Evans’ high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis.

David Eason doesn’t buy Jenelle Evans’ claims, either. Evans’ estranged husband has spent the last several weeks going live on TikTok to talk about Evans and their troubled marriage. In his most recent live, Eason called out Evans, while also asking for help with his divorce.

During the event, Eason commented on Evans’ decisions to pull Ensley Eason and Kaiser Griffith from public school. He claims that the mother of three didn’t take the kids out of school because she feared for their safety. Rather, he thinks she took them out of school because she’s “lazy.”

Eason went on to claim that while he and Evans were married, he did most of the childcare and most of the homeschooling when their kids were educated on “the land.” Eason claims Evans does not wish to wake up early and has no interest in dropping off or picking up her kids from school. As for the “educational outings” Evans claims to be taking the kids on, Eason seems suspicious. He did not comment on the theory that Evans is concerned that he’ll try to take Ensley.

Jace Evans is still attending traditional classes

While Evans pulled her two youngest children from traditional school with just a month left in the academic calendar, her eldest child will continue to attend in-person classes. Jenelle Evans told her social media followers that Jace Evans would not be homeschooled. Instead, she said he would continue to participate in traditional school because he prefers to be in a classroom. Still, the TV personality’s critics don’t buy it.

After Evans shared her homeschooling news, critics took to Reddit to discuss the odd move. Several Reddit users theorized that Evans has to leave Jace in school because of CPS’s involvement in his care. Jace was removed from Evans’ care for several months after he accused David Eason of assault. Jace still has an active restraining order out against Eason, and followers believe the teen was only returned to Evans’ care after she agreed to kick Eason to the curb. A criminal case against Eason is still pending.