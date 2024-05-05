Did Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs really blow up Kid Cudi's car? Here's what Kid Cudi said about the allegations set forth in Cassie's lawsuit.

Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is in the spotlight following Homeland Security’s raid on two of his properties in March 2024. After the raids, fans were reminded of his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit against him, which was settled in under 48 hours. Casandra “Cassie” Ventura alleged that Combs was sexually violent toward her. Additionally, she added that Combs blew up Kid Cudi’s car in her lawsuit. Here’s what Kid Cudi said about it.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs allegedly blew up Kid Cudi’s car, according to court documents

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, settled out of court 48 hours after Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023. In the lawsuit, Ventura accused Combs of sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual battery, sexual assault, and gender-motivated violence. According to Ventura, the abuse spanned back to 2005 when they first got to know each other. Combs signed Ventura to his label, Bad Boy Records, and the abuse allegedly worsened from there.

Ventura’s lawsuit details the alleged abuse that she endured. And it also states that Combs blew up Kid Cudi’s car. Ventura and Kid Cudi were in a brief relationship in 2011.

“Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” the lawsuit stated, according to Vulture.

So, what did Kid Cudi have to say about the incident? “This is all true,” he told a spokesperson to tell The New York Times.

In 2012, Cudi and Combs allegedly got into an altercation at Club Trousdale in Hollywood. “The club owner didn’t know that the two had beef over Cassie and decided to sit Diddy down next to Cudi,” an insider told Bossip. “The two then exchanged some heated words to the point where the entire club was watching, creating a huge scene.”

‘Making the Band’ star Aubrey O’Day said the incident made her fearful

Making the Band star Aubrey O’Day had a falling out with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs through the years. While speaking to the No Jumper podcast, she explained that the incident with Kid Cudi’s car made her fearful.

“If you were to believe what Cassie has alleged in her lawsuit that was settled in under 48 hours, it says that a car was blown up — Kid Cudi’s,” O’Day explained. “Question: If you worked for somebody that now, it’s on record, that is capable of, at the very least doing that, a lot of people suggest a whole lot more. If you had firsthand conversations with bodyguards that potentially helped along with any of that, or could talk to you personally about any of that, how would you feel leaving your house?”

“I have over 600 license plates screen capped in my phone right now from the past three months of just random cars that were parked outside my home that didn’t look right to me,” O’Day continued.

Rapper Boosie Badazz said Kid Cudi’s car explosion wasn’t ‘that wild’

Rapper Boosie Badazz is a friend of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs. During an interview with DJ Vlad, he discussed what he thinks of Combs allegedly blowing up Kid Cudi’s car.

“It ain’t that wild,” Boosie said. He said he wouldn’t talk about it when pressed to give more information about what he knew. The rapper also refused to confirm whether Combs participated in the illegal activity.

“You always gotta say ‘allegedly,'” Boosie added. He also noted that if Diddy had pulled off the stunt on Cudi’s car, he must’ve been “sick in love.”

