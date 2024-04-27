Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs once hung out with Justin Bieber for 48 hours when Bieber was just 15 years old. Here's what to know.

All eyes are on hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs following the Homeland Security raids on two of his properties in 2024. Combs’ questionable interactions with celebrities through the years are now coming to light. Fans remembered a video showing a young Justin Bieber hanging out with Combs for 48 hours. Here’s what happened in the video and whether Bieber has commented on it since the raids.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs says he couldn’t discuss what he and 15-year-old Justin Bieber were up to

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs spent time with Justin Bieber when Bieber was an up-and-coming young artist at 15 years old. A clip posted to Reddit shows resurfaced footage from Bieber and Combs spending 48 hours together at Combs’ LA home, and Combs says he can’t divulge everything he and Bieber are up to.

The clip starts with Combs talking to Bieber about driving. “As soon as you turn 16, you know what I’m saying, I’m going to let you rock this every time you come in LA,” Combs tells Bieber while showing the teen one of his luxury vehicles. Combs removes the cover from the car, and Bieber appears excited.

“I mean, I’m 15; you could ride in the passenger’s seat. I got my permit,” Bieber tells Combs.

“You’re not ready yet,” Combs tells Bieber. “Slow down. Slow down, Justin.”

Combs then addresses the camera. “You ever see the movie 48 Hours? Right now, he’s having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy, they’re having the times of their lives. Where we hanging out and what we doing; we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him.”

Combs adds that Bieber was signed to Usher’s label at the time. “I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album; I did Usher’s first album,” Combs tells Bieber. “I don’t have legal guardianship of [Justin], but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me.”

Combs says he and Bieber would go “buck full crazy” during their time together.

As for what Bieber wanted to do with the time, he says, “Let’s go get some girls.”

“Man after my heart,” Combs says. “That’s what I’m talking about.”

Usher addressed seeing ‘very curious things’ while living with Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs and Justin Bieber in 2010 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Inc./Getty Images

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs addresses Usher while spending time with 15-year-old Justin Bieber. More recently, Usher discussed what he remembers about his time as a 13-year-old with Combs. Usher spoke to Howard Stern about attending “Puffy’s Flavor Camp” in New York City for a year.

“In the ’90s, do you understand what that’s like?” Usher said. “It was curious. I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle. And I saw it.”

Usher added that many stars hung out at Combs’ property, including Biggie Smalls, Lil’ Kim, Craig Mack, Mary J. Blige, and Faith Evans.

“It was pretty wild,” he continued. “It was crazy. … There were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

Justin Bieber has not addressed the Homeland Security raids

Several celebrities have commented on Homeland Security raiding Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ two properties. The searches were executed “as part of an ongoing” sex trafficking investigation by HSI LA, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Justin Bieber hasn’t commented on the raids or the past video with Combs that has resurfaced.

Combs’ representatives released a statement following the raids, calling the situation a “gross overuse” of force.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” the statement reads. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested, nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way ….”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

