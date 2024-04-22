Hip-hop mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is in the spotlight for the Homeland Security raid on two of his properties in 2024. Recently, Donald Trump Jr. raised questions regarding Combs and his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, with whom Combs shared several children. According to Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, Porter feared Combs during their relationship. Here’s what to know.

Donald Trump Jr. says his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, said Kim Porter feared Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs

Donald Trump Jr. raises questions regarding Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

Combs and Porter dated from the 1990s to 2007, and their relationship ended when Porter discovered Combs’ infidelity. Together, the couple had three kids: son Christian and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, and Combs adopted Porter’s son, Quincy, from a previous relationship. Unfortunately, Porter died suddenly in 2018 due to lobar pneumonia. Combs felt the loss, calling it a “nightmare” on social media.

Trump Jr. spoke about Combs and Porter’s relationship while on the Off the Record With DJ Akademiks podcast in April 2024. According to Trump Jr., his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was close with Porter. His ex-wife said that Porter feared Combs.

“My ex-wife, she was a model in New York, she was really good friends with Kim Porter,” Trump Jr. explained. ” … When [Porter died], she called me … like, ‘Something’s up with that.’ I go, ‘What do you mean?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, Kim used to tell me there was a lot of weird s***,’ like, that I didn’t even know.”

“She was really afraid of him,” Trump Jr. continued. “This goes back years, and she was having these conversations with my ex. … She was always sort of always in fear of something happening. Maybe it’s natural, but not a lot of people die at 47 of pneumonia.”

Trump Jr. noted that he’s “not trying to fuel any kind of rumor,” but these are real conversations he had.

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs said he took ‘pride’ in his friendship with Kim Porter

Kim Porter and Sean Combs at ‘Fashion For Relief’ in 2005 | Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter sustained a friendship after their breakup, and Combs was reportedly heartbroken when Porter suddenly died. When they were still together in 2006, Combs spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his close bond with Porter and his song, “Partners for Life.”

“That’s the song that Jamie Foxx is on, it’s called ‘Partners for Life’ with Pharrell, and it just really talks more about a friendship, about being somebody’s partner for life, somebody’s friend for life,” Combs said, according to Yahoo UK. “A lot of times you just see, you know, everybody just getting married to get married, and getting divorced two years later, and they’re not really partners. They’re not really friends. And you know, my friendship with my girlfriend is something I take pride in.”

She ‘wanted to be dramatic’ in their breakup

Kim Porter told Essence about her breakup with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs after his infidelity. When Porter discovered what Combs was up to behind the scenes, she packed her belongings and left when he was out of town.

“You think he would have let me walk out the door?” Porter said of the dramatic breakup. “He wouldn’t have wanted me to go.”

Porter added that she “wasn’t scared” of Combs, but she “wanted to be dramatic” in how she ended the relationship.

“I wanted to be dramatic,” she explained. “I wanted him to know I wasn’t breaking up with him for two weeks or maybe leaving for two days. If I pack up everything — twins and all — it means I’m out! Puffy’s an action person, not a talk person. So I had to have an action. Telling him, ‘Babe, I’m leaving,’ was not gonna do it.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.