A look back at Diddy’s relationship with ex-girlfriend, the late Kim Porter, and why it ended the way it did.

Music mogul Diddy might’ve had his first true love in the late Kim Porter. Although they tried to make their relationship work, Porter eventually felt she had to leave Diddy no matter what.

Kim Porter left Diddy after a 10-year-relationship

Diddy and Porter had been in an off-and-on relationship for a number of years. They dated in 1994 before breaking up in 1999. At this time, Diddy was in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which further caused the rift between himself and Porter. However, Porter was why Diddy couldn’t fully invest in Lopez.

“Jennifer and I are so much alike as far as our drive, our determination, what we want to achieve. That’s why we connected,” Diddy once told Oprah. “But I could never go forward and finish the relationship with Jennifer because I was still in love with Kim. She still had my heart.”

Diddy asserted that Porter knew he’d be running back to her. Her prediction came true, and Porter and Diddy resumed their relationship in 2003. Things didn’t last between them, though, and soon, Porter felt it was in her family’s best interest to leave Diddy for good.

“After 10 years, I have decided to end my on-again, off-again relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,” Porter once said in a statement, according to CBS. “In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean, and our family. I look forward to moving on with my life and my career and wish him prosperity, health, and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children.”

Kim Porter just packed her bags and left Diddy without saying a word

In a resurfaced interview with Essence, Porter dove deeper into her separation with Diddy. She explained that she didn’t give Diddy the chance to make her change her mind. According to her interview, she packed her things and left as soon as Diddy was out of town.

“But I wanted to be dramatic. I wanted him to know I wasn’t breaking up with him for two weeks- or maybe leaving for two days. If I pack up everything — twins and all — it means I’m out! Puffy’s an action person, not a talk person. So I had to have an action. Telling him, ‘Babe, I’m leaving’ was not gonna do it,’” she said.

She also confided at the time that it seemed unlikely she and Diddy would ever get back together again. Let alone marry.

“I would say ‘No.’ And not because I don’t want to get married, but because he’s not ready to get married. When I get married, I want to stay married. I want both parties to be on the same page at the same time and to leave a certain type of behavior behind. That’s a commitment I don’t think he’s ready for,” Porter added.

Diddy recently opened up about how Kim Porter’s death affected him

Porter died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. It was initially thought she had the flu, and she took several antibiotics to treat the illness. Diddy shared that Porter sent their children to stay with him so they wouldn’t contract the illness.

“Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” Diddy said in an interview with NBC News. “One night, I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

Fairly recently, in an interview with People, Diddy gave an update on how he felt a few years after Porter’s death. The controversial CEO shared that he couldn’t stop looking back at her texts, which was a mistake.

“Just the other day, I just had got the courage to look at [Kim’s] old texts,” Diddy said. “I shouldn’t have really did that. I was like, ‘Yo, I hope I can find somebody who can love me like that again.’ I’m not giving up on love, but it’s hard. A different level of heartbreak. Whenever I see the sun, I see God and I see Kim.”

Diddy confided that he doubted he’d find a love similar to the kind Porter had for him. But he was still searching for it nonetheless.

“I haven’t reached that place yet, but I haven’t given up, though,” he said. “I haven’t given up. I know that Kim would want somebody to love me. Right now, I’m not on that time. It definitely puts up a lot of barriers for you because it hurts so much. The thing is, is to not give up on it and know when you’re ready because I’ve got to love myself. I’m not going to rush into something, and it be a rebound situation, and I’m trying to stop the pain. I’m open to it. I want to get my soul snatched. That’s what it’s going to take. Just a genuinely — love is really real.”