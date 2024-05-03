Tori Spelling's divorce isn't finalized yet, but both she and Dean McDermott have moved on. Spelling recently weighed in on Dean's new love. Her opinion might surprise you.

Dean McDermott has moved on from his tumultuous marriage to Tori Spelling with Lily Calo, an account executive. While the world was confused by just how quickly McDermott moved on from his longstanding marriage, there are no hard feelings between McDermott and Spelling.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Spelling revealed that she totally supports McDermott’s new relationship and even found she rather likes his new partner.

Tori Spelling likes Dean McDermott’s new girlfriend

Dean McDermott’s new girlfriend, Lily Calo, has Tori Spelling’s seal of approval … at least for now. In a recent episode of her podcast, MisSPELLING, Spelling discussed McDermott’s budding relationship. She told her audience that her five children met McDermott’s new girlfriend, and everyone seemed to be fine with it. She went on to say she really likes Calo and appreciates that she appears to keep McDermott accountable. Spelling revealed the duo are living together.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Little was known about McDermott’s relationship with Calo until now. Cameras first spotted the couple together in October 2023, just four months after McDermott sent out an Instagram post announcing his divorce from Spelling. In a separate podcast episode, Spelling revealed she had not agreed to the announcement and only learned that McDermott sent it out when their daughter approached her. McDermott later deleted the post. He reportedly checked into rehab two weeks later. But the marriage was irretrievably broken.

It is unclear if Calo and McDermott are OK with Spelling sharing details of their relationship on the podcast. McDermott has also shared private details about his life in recent months, though.

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ alum has reportedly moved on, too

Spelling has reportedly moved on with her life, too. While she doesn’t speak much about her romantic relationships, she is reportedly dating advertising executive Ryan Cramer. In a chat with the Daily Mail, in which he took responsibility for the downfall of his marriage, McDermott briefly touched on Spelling’s romance. Still, Spelling has yet to speak about Cramer. They haven’t been spotted out together in recent weeks.

Tori Spelling | Taylor Hill/WireImage

If romance is in the air for Spelling, podcast fans will likely hear about it sooner rather than later. Spelling has been uncomfortably honest about her feelings and all she has experienced in recent years on the podcast.

In one episode, she admitted she stayed in her marriage to prove everyone wrong. In another awkward moment, she dialed Dean McDermott to tell him divorce papers had been filed. She even admitted to being unable to pay for her storage units. Spelling seems to be putting everything out on the table. A new love interest, if one exists, is sure to come up.