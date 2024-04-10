Tori Spelling’s turbulent marriage to Dean McDermott officially ended in 2023, although the author and reality TV star just got around to filing for divorce. The duo had a long-lasting union, at least by Hollywood standards, until June 2023. Apparently, that wasn’t because they were happy together. Recently, Spelling admitted she would have ended her marriage years earlier, but she felt like she had to “prove” everyone wrong.

Tori Spelling insists she wanted out of her marriage years ago

In a recent episode of her podcast, MisSPELLING, Tori Spelling opened up about her marriage to Dean McDermott. The mother of five revealed what led to the demise of their union and how she felt when things were finally over. None of that was a huge shock to fans, many of whom have followed the couple’s tumultuous marriage. What was surprising was how long Spelling wanted out of her marriage. She explained why she opted not to file for divorce until last month.

Tori Spelling | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Spelling said she wanted out of her marriage for 15 of the 18 years she spent with her actor husband. She said she stayed as long as she did, largely because of how the media covered her romance. She went on to explain that, as misguided as it was, she wanted to prove everyone wrong who said her marriage wouldn’t last.

Why was everyone so suspicious of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage has been tabloid fodder for as long as they’ve been together. Spelling pointed out that stories about their inevitable divorce began running before the ink on their marriage license was dry. While several other high-profile couples have dealt with such speculation, Spelling and McDermott’s union was considered especially suspect. So, why were so many people doubtful of their love?

Tori Spelling and Charlie Shanian | Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Media coverage and fan suspicion of the couple’s marriage probably had a couple of causes. The biggest factor in the speculation was rooted in how their relationship began. McDermott and Spelling’s marriage was built on a rocky foundation. Spelling and McDermott were both married to other people when they met and began an affair. They divorced their other respective spouses pretty quickly after meeting. Still, the deception and the whirlwind nature of their romance left onlookers concerned.

How their marriage began isn’t the only reason the media and onlookers were suspicious of them. The couple almost immediately signed up for a reality TV series highlighting their relationship. While their first series, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, edited their marriage in a pretty positive light, some issues were apparent to viewers regardless. They argued often. Spelling’s jealousy came up regularly, and McDermott’s inability to compromise regarding dangerous hobbies and the frequency of intimacy gave viewers pause. Things just got worse from there.