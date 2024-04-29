Prince Harry might not be so close with his niece and nephews now, but at one point, he was. And the prince reportedly once spent $10,000 on a very special gift for Prince Louis.

There is not much known about Prince Harry’s relationship with is three nephews: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, who just turned six. When all three were born, Harry still had a decent relationship with his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but so much has changed over the last five years.

Harry seemingly used to spoil his niece and nephews, though, with rumors that he once paid nearly $10,000 for one of Prince Louis’ Christening gifts.

Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry reportedly bought Prince Louis a $10,000 book

Harry seemingly wanted to be the well-loved uncle to William and Kate’s three kids; for a while, he probably was. And when Louis was born, the Duke of Sussex wanted to show his appreciation for his second nephew by doing what was done for him when he was little. According to Express, Harry was inspired by one of Princess Diana’s hobbies; she apparently loved to collect classic books — specifically their first editions. And when William and Kate began having kids, Harry wanted to instill that in his nephews and niece. He reportedly bought Louis a first edition of “Winnie the Pooh” by A. A. Milne, which had been published in 1926. Harry also reportedly spent the equivalent of $10,000 US on the children’s book.

At the time, it seemed Harry still had a close connection to William and Kate’s kids; he could have easily picked up something less expensive and less sentimental for Louis, but Harry clearly wanted to instill a piece of his mother into each of those children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son, Prince Archie | Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry doesn’t see much of his niece and nephews anymore

They say time can heal anything, and it’s possible that Harry will one day be close again with George, Charlotte, and Louis. However, as we know it now, Harry does not have a very strong relationship with William and Kate’s children anymore. Harry has been to the UK a handful of times since he moved to the United States with Meghan Markle back in 2020. But many of those occasions were quick visits where Harry did not see family, and since the kids were so young when Harry moved, they likely don’t have the strongest memory of him (with the exception of George, perhaps).

Harry and Meghan are reportedly returning to the UK in May 2024 for an Invictus Games ceremony, and it’s unclear yet whether they will bring their own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But it could be a good time for the Sussexes to reconnect with the Wales family. Much has happened in the royal family since the start of the year, with both Kate and King Charles having been diagnosed with cancer, and it might change the narrative for how well Harry and William get along — but time will tell.