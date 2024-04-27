King Charles and Prince Harry have been working on their relationship for a while now, but Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020; one expert claims Charles will never ask his son to return to royal duties.

King Charles and Prince Harry have not always had the closest relationship. The father and son were decently close growing up, but over the last five years, things became quite dicey after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their plans to leave the royal family.

Since then, Harry and Charles have been working on bettering their relationship, but one royal expert says Charles “will never” ask Harry back into the royal family — especially after the prince named the United States his permanent residence.

King Charles and Prince Harry | Niall Carson/Pool/Getty Images

King Charles ‘will never’ request that Prince Harry return to royal duties

2024 has proven a difficult year for the royal family. Back in February, King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis, which put him out of most royal duties. In March, after nearly three months away from the spotlight, Kate Middleton announced that she had also been diagnosed with cancer. It caused Prince William to take a break from royal duties as well, leaving very few people to take on the tasks of many. Immediately after Kate’s diagnosis, rumors began to swirl that Harry and Meghan could make a temporary return to royal duties.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained in California, and Harry recently named the US his permanent residence. According to one royal expert, after that move, Charles will never ask Harry to return to royal duties.

“ … Even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out; even if his father King Charles became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties … Whatever happens, the call to help will never go out to Montecito,” royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror. “Making the US his primary residence is Harry’s final goodbye.”

King Charles and Prince Harry | Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Prine Harry and King Charles still have a decent relationship

Although Harry won’t be moving back across the pond any time soon, it doesn’t mean things are still terrible between him and his father. The Duke of Sussex flew home immediately upon learning of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, and he later said in an interview that he loves his family and was “grateful” that he and his father could meet up so quickly.

Harry and Meghan have very much settled down in California, and Meghan’s newest business venture already suggested the move was permanent. She named her new brand “American Riviera Orchard” — it wouldn’t quite make sense if she had plans to relocate back to the UK.

Royal fans still hope that one day, Harry and Prince William can rekindle their brotherly friendship and that their children will have a close relationship. Harry and Meghan plan to return to the UK in May, so it could give them a good opportunity to spend some time with William, Kate, and the kids.