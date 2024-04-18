Meghan Markle recently announced her newest business venture known as American Riviera Orchard. But for a while, people didn't know what exactly it was. There is finally some clarity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thick as thieves — at this point, nobody is questioning that. But for a while after getting married, the two did everything together, including their first United States-based project, Archewell.

Recently, they have been getting more involved in their own business ventures, specifically with Meghan’s podcast and Harry’s Invictus Games. But Meghan has been spending a lot of time with Harry for his Invictus Games ceremonies and activities, and now, she’s preparing to launch her own brand: American Riviera Orchard. After some digging, there is a little more clarity behind what it actually is.

Meghan Markle | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Meghan Markle’s latest business venture suggests she’s moving in her own direction

When Harry and Meghan were working royals, they were always viewed as one unit. The two were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and while those titles still hold true, stepping away from the royal family has allowed each of them to focus on separate interests from a business standpoint while still having a rock-solid marriage. Meghan’s new brand is just that, with experts saying she’s showing more confidence in her own abilities.

Meghan launched American Riviera Orchard back in March, though little was known about what that actually means. Her Instagram account exploded overnight and now has more than half a million followers despite that there has been no clarity surrounding the brand. But according to Express, its trademark filing tells the true story. The British media outlet claims that the brand will sell “printed recipe books, tableware, textiles, and jams and marmalades,” suggesting the information comes right from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Meghan does not have an official launch date for her business, but it does have a website that allows people to enter their email address to join a “waitlist,” presumably with the intention of eventually being the first to get some information on the brand.

Meghan Markle | Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tremendously supportive of one another

In the few years since Meghan and Harry have left the royal family, both have taken on their own business ventures. Meghan has appeared alongside Harry on a number of occasions to celebrate his Invictus Games brand, and it won’t surprise us if Harry does the same for Meghan regarding this next project.

Since leaving the royal family, Harry and Meghan have had to find new ways to make money. Using their names and image certainly helps, and most know that Meghan has always had an interest in the lifestyle space; she previously hosted lifestyle blog The Tig before having to shut it down due to becoming a working royal. This new brand idea could finally be Meghan’s true cup of tea.