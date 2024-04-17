Prince Harry’s taking a backseat as Meghan Markle gets American Riviera Orchard off the ground. According to a royal author, the Duke of Sussex will likely be in the spotlight less as his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, launches her new lifestyle brand. The reason, they claim, is because Harry’s a “reminder” that “all is not well” in their relationship with King Charles III and Kate Middleton as the two undergo cancer treatment. Ahead, what the author had to say and more about Meghan’s new business venture.

Author expects to ‘see less of Harry’ as Meghan launches American Riviera Orchard

More of American Riviera Orchard, or ARO as it’s being referred to by fans, and less of Harry. That’s basically how royal author Tom Quinn expects things to go as Meghan introduces American Riviera Orchard to the world.

The author of Gilded Youth, a book about growing up in the British royal family, spoke to the U.K.’s Mirror shortly after Meghan announced her lifestyle brand in March 2024.

He predicts Harry will take a step back while his wife ramps up ARO in a “less full-on manner” in the wake of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

“Meghan will be kicking herself that the announcement of her new brand came so close to the announcement of Kate’s illness,” Quinn said.

She announced American Riviera Orchard on March 14, 2024, with a short clip, website reveal, and Instagram page. Just eight days later, on March 22, 2024, the Princess of Wales made a rare video announcement revealing her diagnosis.

“She can’t complain about it, but once again, she is in her sister-in-law’s shadow,” the author said of the former Suits star. “Meghan will be trying to find a way to continue with her new brand, but in a less full-on manner than she might’ve attempted had Kate not announced her illness.”

“We will see less of Harry, too, as the brand launches,” he added. “Because he is a reminder that all is not well in the couple’s relationship with Kate and King Charles at such a difficult time.”

King Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis in early February 2024. The news came after the monarch’s hospitalization to correct an enlarged prostate. The 75-year-old is said to be “frustrated” that his recovery is taking longer than expected.

Meghan’s already offered a glimpse of her American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam

The first peek of Meghan’s American Riviera Orchard product lineup is here. On April 16, 2024, photos of artfully labeled jam popped up on social media.

Meghan gifted limited edition strawberry jam — presumably 50 based on the labels — to influencers and friends (via Independent). Note: This is something an expert’s already suggested Meghan do to build buzz about the brand.

“Jam jars were sent to influencers including fashion designer Tracy Robbins, who plugged the jam on her Instagram stories,” the outlet said. The containers “featured the new company’s label and handwritten numbers that showed it was jar 17 of 50.”

Delfina Balquier, wife of the Duke of Sussex’s friend, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, showed jam on social media.

The glimpse at the brand’s offerings comes just days after Harry and Meghan were on the polo field with Figueras and Balquier. On April 12, 2024, the couples attended the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Florida.

Around the same time Harry and Meghan also unveiled they have two new Netflix shows in the works. One is a lifestyle show that presumably ties in with American Riviera Orchard. The other is about the world of polo.

For those interested in trying jam made by royalty, prepare to wait. Meghan hasn’t announced when American Riviera Orchard will officially launch.

At the time of writing, the brand’s official website has the waitlist sign-up it’s shown since March 2024. So that means it’ll still be some time — maybe this summer perhaps? — until taste testing jam from Meghan will be a possibility.