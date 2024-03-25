"Frustrated" and "disappointed" are a couple words royal family members have used to describe how King Charles is really feeling during his recovery.

Royal watchers everywhere were surprised when it was announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer.

Following a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate in January, tests revealed that the monarch had cancer and would undergo treatment. The Palace released a statement on Feb. 5 that read: “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Now, a member of the royal family has given an update on the king and revealed that he has become “frustrated” with his recovery. Here’s more on that and why Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) just told well-wishers her husband was “disappointed.”

One royal revealed the reason King Charles has become ‘frustrated’

Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips sitting in the second row behind King Charles III and Princess Anne at the Platinum Pageant | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, spoke about his uncle’s health and recovery in a rare TV interview.

According to Phillips, King Charles is “in good spirits” but has been “pushing” his staff about being able to return to his duties after beginning treatment for cancer last month.

Phillips told Sky News Australia: “I think ultimately he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he is very pragmatic, he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself. But at the same time he is always pushing his staff and everybody — his doctors and nurses — to be able to say ‘Actually can I do this, can I do that?’

“I think the overriding message would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality and is probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to.”

Phillips also praised his mother’s work ethic as she’s still carrying out royal duties now in her 70s. Princess Anne has long been called the family’s “hardest working royal” as she consistently completes more engagements than anyone else in the Firm.

What Queen Camilla said the king was ‘disappointed’ about

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen leaving The London Clinic together | Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Other royals have given updates on the king’s health in recent weeks as well.

During an outing for the Little Egg Hunt charity in Chelsea on March 21, Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie stated that her uncle is “doing well.”

Queen Camilla echoed that at a royal engagement in Northern Ireland and added what the monarch was “disappointed” about.

While visiting family-run food shops in Belfast the queen said: “He’s doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn’t come.”

Hello! magazine noted that Camilla accepted gifts from one store with specialties including vegetable rolls, beef sausages, and Belfast pickle before telling the shop workers: “I shall take these back to my husband. He will really make the most of them.”