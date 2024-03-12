King Charles III's actions since his cancer diagnosis in February have many royal watchers convinced that his treatments are going well.

Following a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate in January, tests concluded that King Charles III has cancer.

A statement released by the Palace on Feb. 5 read in part: “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

It’s been more than a month since the monarch began his treatment and there is a tell-tale sign that things are going well with that.

King Charles hasn’t been slowing down continuing with ‘business as usual’

King Charles III meets with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt in the private audience room at Buckingham Palace | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the weeks since his diagnosis, the king has not slowed and continued to work diligently behind Palace walls.

Hello! Magazine noted that King Charles has been “carrying on with his head of state duties” from meeting with Algerian ambassadors to holding an in-person budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace. The king has also continued his private audiences with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and reviews his red boxes daily.

Another positive sign the public has seen from the king is that he’s been able to travel as normal all throughout the county as he’s been in London, Sandringham, and Windsor.

The publication also reported that despite his diagnosis, the king is planning a trip to Australia later this year to meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

King shares video message assuring that he’ll ‘continue serving’ the people of the Commonwealth

The 2024 Commonwealth Day service took place on March 11 at Westminster Abbey with several working royals on hand including Prince William, Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), Prince Edward and his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly known as Sophie, the Countess of Wessex). The king was not expected to attend the annual celebration, however, he did share a video message with attendees and assured everyone that he will continue to serve the people of the Commonwealth.

Guests watch a video of King Charles III delivering a message during the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey | Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth,” the monarch said in his video message.

He added: “My belief in our shared endeavors and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey … I cannot say often enough that it is by coming together that we create the best chances to improve our world and the lives of people everywhere.

“As I have said before, the Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires. Together and individually we are strengthened by sharing perspectives and experiences, and by offering and borrowing the myriad ways we have each tackled the challenges of our time.

“This is true both at the level of nations and, indeed, at the local level. We recognize today that our diversity is our greatest strength. Wherever we live, we are united by the many challenges we face, whether it be climate change, the loss of nature, or the social and economic changes that new technologies are bringing.”