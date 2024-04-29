Luann De Lessep wants to return to reality TV, but she wants to do it on a dating competition. She says she would be perfect for 'The Golden Bachelorette' but ABC hasn't called yet.

ABC executives appear to be dragging their feet when it comes to naming the first-ever golden bachelorette. In March, the network announced that it would produce The Golden Bachelorette but didn’t provide further details. Viewers anxiously await the reveal of the woman who will pick from 20+ eligible bachelors. The lengthy wait has led to a lot of speculation and several celebrities stepping forward to volunteer for the job. Kathy Lee Gifford recently discussed the possibility of joining the series. Now, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps says she’s interested in joining Bachelor Nation.

Luann de Lesseps wants to find love on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

A few celebrities have been mentioned as potential golden bachelorettes, but no one has been more forward about their desire to join the franchise than Luann de Lesseps. The former The Real Housewives of New York City star sat down with Life & Style recently and revealed that she would love to find her next love on reality TV. De Lesseps insists that the entire premise of The Golden Bachelorette would be “perfect” for her. Still, she admits ABC has not contacted her regarding the possibility. She remains hopeful.

Luann de Lesseps | Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan

Luann de Lesseps rose to fame when she first appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City. When fans first met the countess, she was in the process of divorcing her first husband, Alexandre de Lesseps, a French count. They married in 1993 and finalized their divorce in 2009. They have two children, Victoria de Lesseps and Noel de Lesseps.

In 2016, de Lesseps married for a second time. She wed Tom D’Agostino Jr. According to People, the couple met in 2015. Their marriage was short-lived, with de Lesseps announcing her divorce in 2017. She is currently single and very ready to mingle.

Who is the most likely lead for the show?

While de Lesseps and Gifford have both shown interest in becoming the lead in the first season of The Golden Bachelorette, they are not the most likely candidates. While a celebrity season would be interesting, it is traditional for a contestant from a previous season of the show to become the lead. If ABC and the production team behind The Golden Bachelorette opt for the traditional route, one of a handful of women who appeared on The Golden Bachelor will become the first-ever golden bachelorette.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestants | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Fans of the series have been hoping for Leslie Fhima or Susan Noles to get a second chance at love. Fhima was the runner-up in Gerry Turner’s season. While initially devastated by her breakup, she may have dodged a bullet, considering some of Gerry Turner’s recent press. Noles didn’t make it as far as Fhima in the competition, but she’s been a fan favorite since the series premiered and has kept a very active social media presence in the months since she was eliminated.

Joan Vassos is another frontrunner. Vassos self-eliminated from the competition and headed home to help her daughter. Now that things have settled down at home, the widow appears open to finding love again. She’s even discussed the possibility of appearing on the show.

While we’d love to know who will be the first-ever golden bachelorette, that is information that ABC is keeping tightly guarded. When they’ll make the big announcement is anyone’s guess.