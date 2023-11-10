Joan Vassos would be willing to appear on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' but she'd also be open to sharing the stage with bunkmate, Sandra Mason.

ABC has not yet announced The Golden Bachelorette, but considering the success of The Golden Bachelor and how the network has dealt with the Bachelor Nation franchise in the past, it is probably a done deal. At least, Joan Vassos thinks it could be, and she is throwing her hat in the ring to appear in the show’s inaugural season.

She’d like The Golden Bachelorette to have a little twist, though. Vassos, who left the series unexpectedly, said she’d be happy to share the stage with another The Golden Bachelor cast off, and she thinks her bunkmate, Sandra Mason, would be a good pick.

Joan Vassos is open to appearing on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Joan Vassos might have left The Golden Bachelor early, but she isn’t interested in giving up on love. In fact, she’s not even giving up on finding a great match through a dating competition show. During a recent chat with Bustle, Vassos said she would be interested in appearing as the first-ever golden bachelorette.

Joan’s story and Gerry Turner’s story have some similarities. Both Joan and Gerry are widows and connected through their grief. Turner’s wife, Toni Turner, died in 2017 following a brief illness. Turner and his wife welcomed two children together and were married for 43 years. Vassos’ husband, John Vassos, died in 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer for two years. The couple were married for 32 years and had four children together.

Joan would want ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ to be a bit more unique, though

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, along with The Golden Bachelor, have followed the same format. Vassos would be OK with appearing in a more unique structure, though. The 61-year-old school administrator told Bustle that she wouldn’t mind sharing the spotlight and having two bachelorettes choosing from a series of golden suitors.

Vassos has given the concept so much thought that she even knows who she would tap as another bachelorette if she were to appear on the first Bachelor Nation show to feature two singles. She would want to share the stage with Sandra Mason, her bunkmate.

When did Sandra and Joan leave ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Sandra and Joan were both contestants on The Golden Bachelor for several weeks. Joan quit the series during week 3 when her daughter was experiencing complications from childbirth. She headed home to help her family and ensure her daughter was physically well. While she recently revealed she was asked to return several days after heading home, she could not do so.

Sandra, along with Ellen Goltzer and Susan Noles, was eliminated in week five of the competition. Sandra, an executive assistant from Georgia, at 75, was one of the oldest contestants on the series. Joan, at 60, was among the youngest.